Another four coronavirus deaths confirmed at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals

ESNEFT operates Ipswich and Colchester hospitals Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Another four people have died at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals as a result of coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One person died at Ipswich Hospital, while three people died at Colchester Hospital, according to East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT).

Nick Hulme, Chief Executive of ESNEFT, said: “We can confirm that one patient in their 80s with underlying health conditions, has sadly passed away at Ipswich Hospital.

“Three patients, one in their 80s and two in their 70s with underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Colchester Hospital. They had all tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Four deaths were also confirmed by the hospital on the previous day.

Mr Hulme said two patients, one in their 90s and one in their 70s, all with underlying health conditions, had passed away at Ipswich Hospital, while two patients, one in their 80s and one in their 70s, with underlying health conditions, had passed away at Colchester Hospital.

On the same day, one person in their 90s was confirmed to have died at West Suffolk Hospital.

Dr Stephen Dunn, chief executive for the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust said: “We can confirm that sadly, a patient in their 90s with underlying medical conditions has passed away at West Suffolk Hospital. They had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patient’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Data for up to 5pm on Saturday showed there had been an overall total of 2,104 deaths at hospitals in the East of England.

NHS England said a further 336 people had died in all hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total hospital deaths in England to 18,420.

The overall UK death toll passed 20,000 this weekend. However, daily UK data does not include people who die in nursing homes or at home.

NHS England releases updated figures each day, showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago. This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.

The figure published by NHS England show April 8 continues to have the highest number of hospital deaths occurring on a single day (857).

Globally, the virus has infected more than 2.7 million people globally, with the death toll passing 200,000.