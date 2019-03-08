Don't put away your sun hats - it's going to be another scorcher!

Roger, Judy, Conny, Trevor, Allegra and Charlotte enjoying the sunshine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Don't put away your sun hats just yet, it's going to be another hot day with high temperatures of 33C (91F) predicted across parts of Suffolk and north Essex.

People flocked to the beach in Felixstowe to soak up the sun Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN People flocked to the beach in Felixstowe to soak up the sun Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

After the record-breaking bank holiday weather, the region will see another dry and sunny day although there is a risk of some thundery showers later.

A high of 33.2C (91.6F) at Heathrow Airport yesterday made it the hottest August Bank Holiday Monday on record.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: "The heatwave is going to continue for some of us for another day with temperatures reaching around 33C, but also across the UK we are also starting to see a transition with some places seeing cloud and fresher air."

Hayley, Jaymie, Isabel and Simon cool off in the sea Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Hayley, Jaymie, Isabel and Simon cool off in the sea Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Crowds of people flocked to Felixstowe yesterday to enjoy the warm weather on the seafront.

During Monday's record-breaking temperatures, Bala in Snowdonia National Park was the warmest place in Wales, with a top temperature of 25.5C (77.9F).

Fyvie Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, reached 25C (77F) and Helen's Bay in Northern Ireland saw the mercury rise to 21.9C (71.42F).

The previous best August bank holiday temperatures before this weekend were 31.5C (88.7F) at Heathrow in 2001, 27.3C in Velindre, Powys, in Wales, and 27C (80.6F) in Knockareven, Co Fermanagh, both in 2003, and 26.7C (80.06F) in Aviemore, Scotland, in 1984.