Published: 2:30 PM August 17, 2021

Ant and Dec are recruiting people from East Anglia for their new game show - Credit: PA

A brand new ITV show hosted by Ant and Dec is looking for people specifically from Suffolk to apply.

The new show called Fortune Favours the Brave will test contestants on their risk taking skills.

A spokesperson for ITV said: "We are looking for confident, daring and fun teams-of-two to take part in a brand new ITV prime time game show with a life-changing cash prize."

Filming for the show is currently scheduled to take place in London in October and if selected contestants will need to be available to travel on the nominated dates.

Transport to the filming will be provided and applicants must be 18 or over.

You may also want to watch:

If you think you have what it takes to win the big money, you can apply online, and the deadline for applications is midday on Friday, September 17.