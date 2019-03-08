'Hopeless' drug addict jailed weeks after same judge gave him chance

Anthony Vittles was jailed for 18 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A 'hopeless' drug addict has been jailed by the judge who offered him a second chance just weeks before he crashed a stolen car.

Anthony Vittles flipped a stolen Subaru he claimed to have been transporting for a traveller friend along a Suffolk road on April 25.

The 45-year-old ended up in hospital for five days with a punctured lung and a gashed head that required 14 stitches.

Just weeks before taking the car and driving it without a licence or insurance, Vittles was offered a reprieve when Judge David Pugh suspended a 14-month jail term for burglary and theft on February 22.

On Wednesday, Vittles appeared on remand at Ipswich Crown Court, via video from Norwich prison, to admit the latest of more than 120 offences on his record, and asked the judge to take into account another 10 crimes.

Judge Pugh told him: "You were in breach of a suspended sentence I passed, notwithstanding the fact you have 38 convictions for more than 120 offences, by taking into account that you were using drugs as a coping mechanism, but that you told me you were addressing your drug addiction and intended to move away from the area.

"I passed a sentence which I considered would give you an opportunity to avoid going back to prison. Sadly, the trust I placed in you was not acted upon."

Keys to the stolen Subaru were reportedly taken from the glove compartment of another car parked in the same driveway of a family home in Lakenheath at some point after 6pm on April 25.

At 6am the next morning, Vittles drove at such speed along Lords Walk, in Eriswell, that he lost control and flipped the car.

Prosecutor Stephen Spence said the loss of the car caused its owner significant inconvenience.

Philip Farr, mitigating, said Vittles had been paid £50 by a traveller acquaintance to drive the car from one location to another.

He said Vittles had attended all probation and rehabilitation appointments imposed as part of his suspended sentence, but had failed to remain abstinent.

"He is clearly something of a hopeless drug addict," he added, but pointed out that Vittles had stayed out of trouble while clean on two previous occasions, and had owned up to 10 other crimes, which may otherwise have gone unsolved, to wipe the slate clean.

Vittles, of Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds, was jailed for 18 months, including the activated suspended sentence, and banned from driving for 21 months.