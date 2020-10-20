Childhood sweethearts celebrate diamond wedding anniversary
PUBLISHED: 11:08 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:52 20 October 2020
Charlotte Bond
Having met as children, this couple have been inseparable ever since and are now celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary this week.
Anthony and Barbara Howe from Stanstead near Long Melford will be celebrating 60 years of marriage on October 22 after meeting as children when their parents became friends.
Mr and Mrs Howe were born within four months of each other and were brought up together through their parents’ friendship becoming firm childhood friends and remaining so throughout their school days and beyond.
As teenagers they realised they were destined to be together and were married at St James church in Stanstead in 1960.
Working as a farm labourer for 36 years and then as a gardener for 14 years until retirement, Mr Howe said of his marriage: “We’re the only living couple who were married and still living in the same village we were born in.”
Mrs Howe worked at a fashion shop in Sudbury until the couple had their children, two sons named Paul and Gary.
At 82 years of age, the childhood sweethearts have said that their friendship cemented their future relationship with Mr Howe saying: “We’ve stuck together all through school and throughout the village.”
With four grandchildren and two great grandchildren to keep them busy, the couple said they enjoy the countrylife and walking their two dogs together.
Mr Howe said: “We’re very happy.
“She’s looked after me as a friend since I was a child and she’s still looking after me now as a wife.
“She’s the best wife I could ever have asked for.”
Mrs Howe said: “We’re still very, very happy. We’re one of the lucky ones.”
