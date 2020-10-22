Drugs trial date set for next summer

Anthony Crawley will stand trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

The trial of a man accused of possessing cocaine with intent to supply will take place in August next year.

Anthony Crawley, 30, of Planetree Road, Liverpool, pleaded not guilty to three offences at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court via a video link on Thursday, October 22.

He denied possessing cocaine and heroin with intent to supply in September 2019 and possessing cannabis.

Crawley’s trial, which is expected to last two days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing August 2.