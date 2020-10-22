E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Drugs trial date set for next summer

PUBLISHED: 16:49 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:49 22 October 2020

Anthony Crawley will stand trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Anthony Crawley will stand trial at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

The trial of a man accused of possessing cocaine with intent to supply will take place in August next year.

You may also want to watch:

Anthony Crawley, 30, of Planetree Road, Liverpool, pleaded not guilty to three offences at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court via a video link on Thursday, October 22.

He denied possessing cocaine and heroin with intent to supply in September 2019 and possessing cannabis.

Crawley’s trial, which is expected to last two days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing August 2.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Tributes paid to ‘best mum in the world’ who died suddenly aged 44

Paul Fry and his fiancee Rachel who died suddenly aged 44. Picture: PAUL FRY

Police scene lifted as firearms probe searches complete

Policed outside the property in Bridgewood Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police cordon removed from Suffolk heathland after forensic investigation

Officers were investigating a patch of heathland in Sutton after they received a call from a member of the public expressing a concern for an altered area of heathland that appeared to have been dug over some time ago. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Not a long-term solution’ - MP defends vote against free school meal extension

Peter Aldous, Conservative MP for Waveney, has voted against the extension of free school meals for children during the school holidays. PHOTO: UK Parliament

Ipswich cannabis lounge has window smashed with brick in attempted burglary

The Green Man lounge in Eagle Street, Ipswich, has been damaged by a group of youths. Picture: GREEN MAN LOUNGE