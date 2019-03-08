Aggressive beggar now banned from town centre

Anthony Dorsett, 32, of Pondfield Road in Colchester, now has a ban preventing him from begging in the whole town Pciture: ESSEX POLICE ESSEX POLICE

A "prolific beggar" is now banned form loitering anywhere in Colchester after he was caught asking the public for money.

Anthony Dorsett, 32, of Pondfield Road in Colchester, is not homeless but was caught twice begging while banned from committing any anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

Dorsett was given a community protection notice on March 20, but breached it when seen asking for money in Short Wyre Street on March 24 and April 21.

He admitted two counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice when he appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court on July 6.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £105 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

He now has a two-year criminal behaviour order, preventing him from sitting, standing or loitering on any path or doorway in Colchester town centre with the perception of being homeless, and also from begging in Colchester.

Sgt Martin Willsher said: "Help was given to Anthony Dorsett, but we received a number of complaints from residents about his prolific begging.

"He continuously exploited the generosity of members of the public and this sort of behaviour is not acceptable."

Cllr Mike Lilley, Colchester Borough Council's portfolio holder for communities, wellbeing and public safety, said: "We always work to support people and try to offer them a route out of a destructive lifestyle, but ultimately if they refuse to do that we must take action for the good of the community.

"This case shows we are serious about curbing anti-social behaviour, which can have a tremendously detrimental effect on the quality of life of residents and visitors to the town."