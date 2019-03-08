Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Aggressive beggar now banned from town centre

PUBLISHED: 10:19 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:19 11 July 2019

Anthony Dorsett, 32, of Pondfield Road in Colchester, now has a ban preventing him from begging in the whole town Pciture: ESSEX POLICE

Anthony Dorsett, 32, of Pondfield Road in Colchester, now has a ban preventing him from begging in the whole town Pciture: ESSEX POLICE

ESSEX POLICE

A "prolific beggar" is now banned form loitering anywhere in Colchester after he was caught asking the public for money.

Anthony Dorsett, 32, of Pondfield Road in Colchester, is not homeless but was caught twice begging while banned from committing any anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

Dorsett was given a community protection notice on March 20, but breached it when seen asking for money in Short Wyre Street on March 24 and April 21.

He admitted two counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice when he appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court on July 6.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £105 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

He now has a two-year criminal behaviour order, preventing him from sitting, standing or loitering on any path or doorway in Colchester town centre with the perception of being homeless, and also from begging in Colchester.

Sgt Martin Willsher said: "Help was given to Anthony Dorsett, but we received a number of complaints from residents about his prolific begging.

"He continuously exploited the generosity of members of the public and this sort of behaviour is not acceptable."

Cllr Mike Lilley, Colchester Borough Council's portfolio holder for communities, wellbeing and public safety, said: "We always work to support people and try to offer them a route out of a destructive lifestyle, but ultimately if they refuse to do that we must take action for the good of the community.

"This case shows we are serious about curbing anti-social behaviour, which can have a tremendously detrimental effect on the quality of life of residents and visitors to the town."

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Farm sales at Halesworth and Sudbury expected to attract strong interest from buyers

Abbey Farm in Linstead Parva, near Halesworth Picture: CHRIS RAWLINGS .

Would-be bag snatcher arrested after victim flagged down police

The attempted robbery happened near the Inkerman pub in Norwich Road Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘A dangerously reckless project’: Town council slams Sizewell C project

An artist's impression of what Sizewell C will look like Picture: EDF ENERGY

Suffolk loses more than 200 teachers as pupil numbers rise

The number of teachers in Suffolk is in decline, according to new figures from the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Breaking news for Suffolk and North Essex

All your travel, crime and breaking news for Suffolk and Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists