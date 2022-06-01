Anthony Horowitz donates book royalties to Suffolk family support charity
- Credit: Mike Blackett
Royalties from bestselling author Anthony Horowitz's new children's book will be going to family support charity Home-Start in Suffolk.
Where Seagulls Dare is the latest addition to his popular Diamond Brothers Detectives series and will be released on Thursday, June 2.
The comedic tale sees the long-awaited return of disastrous duo Tim Diamond, the world's worst private detective, and his brother Nick.
Mr Horowitz CBE is patron of Home-Start in Suffolk and said he is hoping to "raise money and laughs at the same time".
The family support charity provided aid to more than 900 Suffolk families in the past year.
As referral numbers continue to rise at an average of 20 a week, Home-Start chief executive Tara Spence said support is needed "now more than ever".
Ms Spence added: "We are extremely grateful to Anthony for his incredible generosity and his amazing support of our organisation.
"He is an avid champion of our work and we are truly privileged to call him a patron to our organisation."