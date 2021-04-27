New TV drama with Timothy Spall starts filming in village

Published: 6:00 PM April 27, 2021

TV crews were in Kersey yesterday for the filming of the new television series Magpie Murders - Credit: Peter Cutts

BAFTA-nominated actor Timothy Spall and star Lesley Manville have been filming in Suffolk as part of a television adaptation of Anthony Horowitz's Magpie Murders.

Spall, who has previously been cast in Harry Potter and Mr Turner, will star as a "clever and complex" detective Atticus Pund in the small-screen adaptation, which is being filmed in Kersey.

Filming for the television series has been taking place in the village, with residents noticing some changes.

The Kersey Bell pub, for example, has been renamed to the Queens Arms as part of the production.

Crews are set to be in Kersey for two weeks, with Church Hill Road closed from 8am to 8pm everyday until Tuesday, May 11.

You may also want to watch:

However, members of production are encouraging people not to go to the set, so it can remain Covid-secure.

Crews were seen in Kersey yesterday - Credit: Peter Cutts

Wendy Gray - landlady of the Kersey Bell, a 14th century pub - said the changing of the watering hole's name has confused a few customers.

She added: "It is really quite interesting, with everything that is being done.

"They contacted us to film here at the pub, but the name will be going back to normal after."

The series will be broadcasted on BritBox UK and MASTERPIECE in 2022.

Spall, said: “I am delighted to be part of this adaptation of Magpie Murders, and to be working once again with the immensely talented Lesley Manville , Peter Cattaneo, the fantastic cast and all the team at Eleventh Hour Films.

"I have huge respect for Anthony Horowitz and think the audience will really enjoy his brilliant adaptation of his wonderful and ingenious novel.

"I’m really looking forward to getting to grips with bringing the intriguing Atticus Pund to life.”

Owner of Glass and Crafts at Kersey Mill, Richard Foster, said: "It puts Kersey on the map, and makes people more aware of the village itself."

A spokesman for Kersey Parish Council said: "Kersey Parish Council is very supportive of the filming in Kersey.

"It has been a collaborative approach working with the production company, Screen Suffolk, local businesses and the local community.

"The production company is working within the current government restrictions and have been very professional and helpful in trying to minimise the disruption to the community while they are filming.

"It will raise the profile of our beautiful village, the iconic Church and our lovely local pub, The Bell Inn."