Dispersal order issued in Clacton town centre after string of crime

Essex Police has put a dispersal order in place for Clacton town centre. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A dispersal order is in place in Clacton town centre following reports of anti-social behaviour involving a large group of young people.

Essex Police has issued a dispersal order for Clacton town centre. Picture: ESSEX POLICE/GOOGLE MAPS Essex Police has issued a dispersal order for Clacton town centre. Picture: ESSEX POLICE/GOOGLE MAPS

The order has been put in place after Essex Police received reports of criminal damage, verbal abuse, assaults and cycling in an anti-social manner near pedestrians.

The order will run until 5pm on Saturday, May 25 and covers the entire town centre including Jackson Road, Marine Parade, Pier Avenue and Station Road.

It gives police the power to order those causing anti-social behaviour to leave the area, making it a criminal offence to breach a direction given under the order.

In the worst case, breaches of a dispersal order can result in a criminal conviction punishable by up to six months imprisonment, or a fine of up to £5,000.

Streets covered by the order include Jackson Road, Rosemary Road, The Grove, Alexandra Road, Station Road, Carnarvon Road, Marine Parade East, Marine Parade West and Edith Road.