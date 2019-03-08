Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

Crackdown on car cruisers as dispersal order placed on industrial estate

PUBLISHED: 21:33 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 21:33 30 May 2019

Dangerous drivers using Colchester's business park as a race track will be hit with a dispersal order this weekend in a bid to curb anti-social behaviour.

Officers have received regular reports of unauthorised car cruises in the Severalls industrial estate, including dangerous driving, criminal damage and excessive noise.

It covers the estate and surrounding roads including Axial Way, Mill Road, Ipswich Road and Severalls Lane.

Inspector Jonathan Evans, of Colchester's Community Policing Team, said: "While we have no issue with genuine car enthusiasts, these events are unauthorised and the dangerous driving of some of those taking part puts themselves and other people at risk of being hurt.

"We have had to deal with some minor injury collisions in the past and we've also had reports of cars driving dangerously to and from these gatherings."

Insp Evans said: "The dispersal order is part of our ongoing work to tackle this issue and I urge anyone with information or dash cam or mobile phone footage of dangerous driving and other criminal offences to report it to us."

The police and Essex County Council are discussing ways to increase security in the area,

Breaching any part of the order is a criminal offence.

The dispersal order will be in place from 7pm on Friday, May 31 until 7pm on Sunday, June 2.

Norwood agrees Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal Tranmere striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Don’t waste a milkshake on politicians...

Nigel Farage after he was doused in milkshake during a campaign walkabout in Newcastleon May 20. Picture: Tom Wilkinson/PA Wire

‘It’s impressive what’s going on there’.... Marcus Garnham on his move to Needham Market

New Needham Market keeper, Marcus Garnham Photo: NEEDHAM MARKET

Police ‘stinger’ catches stolen white van in pursuit

The damage caused to the white van by the police

Kevin Beattie photo exhibition launches in Ipswich

Ipswich Town Heritage Society’'s Elizabeth Edwards with Sailmakers Shopping Centre manager Mike Sorhaindo at The Beat Goes On exhibition Picture: WARREN PAGE

‘Are you going to die soon?’ Granddaughter’s question inspires nan’s weight loss

Debbie Fowler before (left) and after with Slimming World consultant Susan McGregor Pictures: CLARE FRASER
