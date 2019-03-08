Crackdown on car cruisers as dispersal order placed on industrial estate

The dispersal order on the Severalls industrial estate also covers surrounding roads in Colchester, with police trying to deter dangerous drivers Picture: ESSEX POLICE ESSEX POLICE

Dangerous drivers using Colchester's business park as a race track will be hit with a dispersal order this weekend in a bid to curb anti-social behaviour.

Officers have received regular reports of unauthorised car cruises in the Severalls industrial estate, including dangerous driving, criminal damage and excessive noise.

It covers the estate and surrounding roads including Axial Way, Mill Road, Ipswich Road and Severalls Lane.

Inspector Jonathan Evans, of Colchester's Community Policing Team, said: "While we have no issue with genuine car enthusiasts, these events are unauthorised and the dangerous driving of some of those taking part puts themselves and other people at risk of being hurt.

"We have had to deal with some minor injury collisions in the past and we've also had reports of cars driving dangerously to and from these gatherings."

Insp Evans said: "The dispersal order is part of our ongoing work to tackle this issue and I urge anyone with information or dash cam or mobile phone footage of dangerous driving and other criminal offences to report it to us."

The police and Essex County Council are discussing ways to increase security in the area,

Breaching any part of the order is a criminal offence.

The dispersal order will be in place from 7pm on Friday, May 31 until 7pm on Sunday, June 2.