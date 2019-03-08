Partly Cloudy

Public meeting to be held after anti-social behaviour in Saxmundham

PUBLISHED: 10:19 06 June 2019

Stephen Hicklin's studio in Saxmundham was completely vandalised last month Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stephen Hicklin's studio in Saxmundham was completely vandalised last month Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

People living in Saxmundham are being encouraged to attend a special public meeting next week following anti-social behaviour in the town.

The meeting, which has been organised by the town council, will take place on Monday, June 10 from 7pm.

It will feature representatives from Suffolk police as well as officers from East Suffolk Council.

A representative from Access Community Trust (ACT) will also be present at the meeting.

The trust was awarded a two-year contract to run a youth centre in the town in 2016 as part of a £60,000 town council project for young people.

ACT currently run a youth booth on Monday's and Thursdays to cater to young people in the town.

The centre followed calls for more facilities for young people in the town in the previous year.

An investigation at the time by Ormiston Families found that 73% of youngster felt there was "never anything to do" in the town.

All those present at Monday's meeting will be on hand to answer questions from the public and talk about the work they are doing in the community.

The public forum has been pushed back to ensure that as many residents as possible can attend the meeting and ask questions to the attending authorities.

After the forum the town council will hold its June meeting.

On the agenda for the meeting is a discussion on issues relating to the derelict building at 32 High Street

The building sits next to the vandalised studios art studios in the town run by Stephen Hicklin and Ruth Purchase.

Last month vandals caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to original artwork in the studios as well as smashing up facilities in the building.

Suffolk police are currently investigating the burglary and have previously arrested six teenagers, all aged between 13 and 15, in connection with the incident.

All six were from the Saxmundham and Leiston areas have all since been released under investigation.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious at the studios between May 10 and Sunday May 19 or who has any other information is asked to provide an online update via the constabulary website or to telephone Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 37/28708/19.

