'Deeply insulting' - UNISON criticises hospital Covid protest

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:00 PM October 22, 2021   
Press conference on Care Quality Commission at Colchester Hospital.

There has been unanimous condemnation of the protestors who stormed into Colchester Hospital - Credit: Gregg Brown

There has been unanimous condemnation for the anti-vaccination protestors who stormed into Colchester Hospital claiming to serve legal papers to members of staff.

This comes after a video which appeared on social media of a group of protestors entering the hospital and demanding to hand letters to a female member of staff.  

The incident took place at Colchester Hospital, which is run by East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust on Wednesday, October 20. 

Responding to the video, UNISON Eastern head of health Sasha Savage said: “Bursting into hospitals to accuse NHS staff of breaching the Nuremberg Code and claim Covid is a hoax would be laughable if it wasn’t so deeply insulting. 

“NHS workers know better than anyone the appalling effects of the pandemic. They’ve seen patients, colleagues and friends die at the hands of this deadly virus. 

“Stress levels are through the roof as they struggle to cope with Covid and its effects on other services. The last thing NHS staff now need is to be harassed by a gang of self-styled activists comparing them to Nazis for doing their vital jobs protecting us all.

“We hope the NHS and police will do everything they can to protect staff from this appalling treatment.”

The protestor seen handing the brown envelopes to the member of staff claimed Covid is a "hoax" and that the hospital is operating illegally. 

Covid cases are continuing to rise in the area, with more than 4,000 people testing positive for the virus in the past week

Interim chief executive of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust Neill Moloney said: “Filming is only permitted on our sites with prior permission to respect the privacy of others.

"The group had not sought that permission, or to be on the hospital site, and were asked to move on.”

Colchester MP Will Quince said in a tweet: "I am aware of the shocking incident at Colchester Hospital yesterday which has been shared on social media.

"Our hard-working NHS staff deserve better than this.

"I refuse to share the video as it's what these conspiracy theorists want but will say, please get your jab and booster."


