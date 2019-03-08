Video

Bikers stand side by side with victim of bullying aged 14

Children playing on one of the many motorbikes that rolled into Bury St Edmunds on Sunday as hundreds of bikers came together in support of a local girl who had been bullied. Picture: Archant Archant

Hundreds of bikers have taken a stand against bullying to show a 14-year-old attack victim she is "not alone".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hundreds of bikers and even some characters from Star Wars turned up at Bury St Edmunds FC on Sunday in support of a teenage girl who had been bullied. Picture: Archant Hundreds of bikers and even some characters from Star Wars turned up at Bury St Edmunds FC on Sunday in support of a teenage girl who had been bullied. Picture: Archant

The autistic teenager from Bury St Edmunds is alleged to have been assaulted by a group of four girls who lured her outside.

Today in her hometown about 500 bikers rode from the Krazy Horse motorbike dealership in Lamdin Road to Bury Town Football Club's ground Ram Meadow.

The event, which involved riders from across the country from the Never Surrender group, was organised by Penny Hume, a family friend of the girl's.

Mrs Hume, a mum-of-three from the town, said: "I saw the little girl straight after the attack and it was so distressing. I just couldn't get it out of my head for days.

Hundreds of bikers rolled up at Bury St Edmunds FC on Sunday in support of a teenage girl who had been bullied. Picture: Archant Hundreds of bikers rolled up at Bury St Edmunds FC on Sunday in support of a teenage girl who had been bullied. Picture: Archant

"I was in London with Never Surrender and we just got talking and they were like 'set this event up and set a page up and we will all come together and come to Bury to show them there is support out there'. And it's just been amazing."

The girl's dad added: "It's fantastic, not just for us, but other families whose children are being bullied. The bikers are true ladies and gentlemen."

Malcolm Armstrong, from Never Surrender, said the group is made up of veterans and bikers, but also "civilians".

Their biggest fight currently is against the prosecution of Northern Ireland veterans, but taking a stand against bullying is also a major cause.

Hundreds of bikers and even some characters from Star Wars turned up at Bury St Edmunds FC on Sunday in support of a teenage girl who had been bullied. Picture: Archant Hundreds of bikers and even some characters from Star Wars turned up at Bury St Edmunds FC on Sunday in support of a teenage girl who had been bullied. Picture: Archant

Mr Armstrong said: "It shows the kids there are people out there who do care. Don't suffer in silence and put up with bullying. There is always someone to listen and be there."

Becky Cooper, who is also part of Never Surrender, presented a gift hamper to the 14-year-old girl.

The Cambridgeshire mum said her own autistic son, now aged 18, had been bullied throughout his life, but he has learned how to deal with the bullying.

"I had a chat with the family and said 'there is light at the end of the tunnel'."

Hundreds of bikers and even some characters from Star Wars turned up at Bury St Edmunds FC on Sunday in support of a teenage girl who had been bullied. Picture: Archant Hundreds of bikers and even some characters from Star Wars turned up at Bury St Edmunds FC on Sunday in support of a teenage girl who had been bullied. Picture: Archant

Enroute to Bury Town, the bikers made a stop at North Court Care Home, which delighted residents.

Town Mayor Peter Thompson, who took part, said: "We have raised awareness of the issue [bullying] and made a big splash in the town."

Star Wars characters from the Vaders Raiders costume group also made an appearance at Ram Meadow to show their support.