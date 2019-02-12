Rare German navy piece among ones to watch at Suffolk auction

Lockdales’ managing director Daniel Daley with the selection of watches set to sell this month Picture: LIZA MACHAN/LOCKDALES Lockdales

A variety of rare wristwatches are to go under the hammer in Suffolk next week, including a rare Italian World War Two era watch that could reach £30,000.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The ‘Fine Sale’, to be held at Lockdales in Martlesham Heath on Wednesday, February 20, features big name brands from Rolex to Heuer, although the standout piece looks set to be a watch created by Italian designers Panerai, used by divers in the German navy.

Bidding for the watch, engraved with the name of the LehrKommando 700 training camp in Sylt, Germany, opens at £12,000.

Daniel Daley, managing director of Lockdales, said: “These watches are extremely sought after by collectors, with many willing to pay thousands to add them to their collection.

“We’re already getting lots of interest from around the world so have high hopes that this, and the other watches in our sale, will do well.”

A catalogue of the pieces for sale can be found on their website: www.lockdales.com.