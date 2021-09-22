Antiques Road Trip episode filmed at Clacton Pier to air next week

Published: 8:28 AM September 22, 2021

Catherine Southon and Serhat Ahmet, from the BBC's Antiques Road Trip, sat in the dodgems at Clacton Pier - Credit: Clacton Pier

An episode of the Antiques Road Trip which was filmed at Clacton Pier is airing next week.

The BBC programme, which follows experts as they head around the country to try and find hidden gems that will help them make a profit at auction, will air at 4.30pm on Tuesday, September 28, on BBC One.

The episode, which features experts Catherine Southon and Serhat Ahmet, was filmed at the pier in April.

Due to the Covid-19 rules at the time of filming the teams were unable to attend auctions in person so they had to find a venue to watch it on their iPads.

The episode of Antiques Road Trip at Clacton Pier will be screened on the BBC later in the year - Credit: Clacton Pier

Southon and Serhat were seen enjoying themselves on the dodgems and eating candy floss during their six-hour visit to the Essex coast.

Speaking at the time of filming pier managing director Billy Ball said: “We got a call about a week before to ask if they could use us as a venue and we were more than happy to host them.”

Visitors got to have a birds eye view of Clacton on the new observation wheel at the pier - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Since the filming took place Clacton Pier has opened a new observation wheel - with visitors able to get stunning perspectives of the Essex coastline from above.