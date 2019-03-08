Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Wattisham-based Apache helicopters deployed to Estonia

PUBLISHED: 14:24 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:24 15 April 2019

Final checks are carried out on five Apache helicopters on the flight line at Wattisham Airfield in Suffolk, as they head to the Baltics for a three-month deployment. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Final checks are carried out on five Apache helicopters on the flight line at Wattisham Airfield in Suffolk, as they head to the Baltics for a three-month deployment. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Apache attack helicopters based in Suffolk have been sent to the Baltic on a three month deployment in Estonia.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson meets personnel from 663 Squadron of 3 Regiment Army Air Corps at Wattisham Airfield as they head to the Baltics for a three-month deployment. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA WireDefence Secretary Gavin Williamson meets personnel from 663 Squadron of 3 Regiment Army Air Corps at Wattisham Airfield as they head to the Baltics for a three-month deployment. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

They took off from Wattisham airfield watched by Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson and will form part of Nato's enhanced forward presence (eFP) in the region to deter potential aggression from the Kremlin.

Mr Williamson, speaking at the airfield, said: “It's a very credible threat that we see from Russia and part of the reason that we're deploying five Apache attack helicopters is making sure that we're constantly adapting to a changing situation, but this is about deterrents.

“This is about Nato nations standing together in unity as one and you see Great Britain playing the largest role in enhanced forward presence with the largest number of service personnel deployed.

“The enhancement of that deployment with the Apache attack helicopters is really vital and very, very important and it's been very warmly welcomed by so many nations.”

The Apaches will be operating from Estonia to support NATO forces working to reassure allies and deter adversaries. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA WireThe Apaches will be operating from Estonia to support NATO forces working to reassure allies and deter adversaries. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

A further 110 UK personnel have been deployed to the Baltics as part of Operation CABRIT, taking the total there to around 1,000 UK personnel.

Major David Lambert, commanding officer of 663 Squadron, 3 Regiment Army Air Corps which is based at Wattisham, said the Apaches would take part in training exercises across the Baltic states while deployed to Estonia.

One, called Exercise Iron Wolf and being held in Lithuania, will involve up to 14 nations.

“Whenever you go somewhere new, there's always things that you learn about how to operate,” said Maj Lambert.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson in the cockpit of an Apache helicopter at Wattisham. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA WireDefence Secretary Gavin Williamson in the cockpit of an Apache helicopter at Wattisham. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

“Your fieldcraft needs to change and in the UK we train very much in rolling countryside, it favours us in what we do.

“Actually putting ourselves in a really flat area in close proximity to the Russian border brings some new, complex challenges that we need to look at. I'm really excited by the whole prospect.”

The ePF was set up in 2016 following Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

The eFP is a deployment of defensive but combat-capable forces in countries which include Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

The Apaches taxi out to the runway at Wattisham. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA WireThe Apaches taxi out to the runway at Wattisham. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

There are four multinational battlegroups across the region - led by Britain, Canada, Germany and the United States - aimed at deterring Russian aggression.

Most Read

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Insurance delay leaves sick Suffolk dad in clinic on holiday island

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Praise for ‘special support’, but also some caustic comments – How Ipswich Town’s relegation was covered nationally

Ipswich Town fans sing their hearts out after relegation to League One is confirmed. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Insurance delay leaves sick Suffolk dad in clinic on holiday island

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Praise for ‘special support’, but also some caustic comments – How Ipswich Town’s relegation was covered nationally

Ipswich Town fans sing their hearts out after relegation to League One is confirmed. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Traffic delays on A12 after hit and run causes multi-vehicle collision

Traffic is building on the northbound carriageway of the A12 following a multi-vehicle collision near Marks Tey in Essex. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Wattisham-based Apache helicopters deployed to Estonia

Final checks are carried out on five Apache helicopters on the flight line at Wattisham Airfield in Suffolk, as they head to the Baltics for a three-month deployment. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Multimedia is a winner for secretary Julia at Fakenham point-to-point

Multimedia and Rupert Stearn were popular winners of the Restricted race at Fakenham. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

Adeyemi to make long-awaited return to action at Portman Road tonight

Tom Adeyemi's time at Ipswich Town has been plagued by injury. Photo: ITFC

Town to release season ticket price details on Wednesday

Town fans singing during the Ipswich Town v Birmingham City match at Portman Road. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists