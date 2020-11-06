Investigation launched after ‘incident’ involving Apache at Suffolk base
PUBLISHED: 18:19 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:19 06 November 2020
The Army has launched an investigation after an incident at Wattisham Flying base involving an Apache that was being worked on following a malfunction.
It has been reported by The Sun that the helicopter accidentally fired while on the ground at the airbase.
The newspaper said that the chopper was involved in a live firing training exercise the day before, but had to land after a malfunction.
It returned to Wattisham where the shot was fired accidentally while work was being carried out on the aircraft, it was said.
It is understood that no one was injured in the incident and that a full investigation would take place.
A British Army spokesman said: “We are aware of an incident at Wattisham Flying Station which is being investigated.”
