Apaches to fly from Wattisham in support of Remembrance events

An Apache from Wattisham Flying Station, pictured here arriving at the Suffolk Show in 2019 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

An MoD spokesman has announced that Apache helicopters will by flying from Wattisham flying station in support of Remembrance events.

The helicopters will be taking off and landing between 10am and 3:30pm on Sunday 14 November in order to reach ceremonies including Bury St Edmunds, Ipswich, Hadley and Diss.

The flights, which are an important part of annual Remembrance activities, were suspended due to covid in 2020.

Martin Kinsey, an MoD spokesman said: "For awareness, Apache helicopters based at Wattisham Flying Station will be supporting several Remembrance events in Suffolk and South Norfolk on Sunday 14 November 2021 between 1000 and 1530 hrs.

"We recognise this is out of ordinary hours for the airfield, but the flights are an important part of annual Remembrance activities, suspended (due to COVID) in 2020."



