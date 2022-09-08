Apology from National Grid after pylon land access letters sent by mistake

National Grid has issued an apology for letters sent out in error which are believed to have affected hundreds of people living along the proposed route for a new pylon project. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

National Grid has apologised after letters asking for access "across land" were sent in error to hundreds of people living along the proposed route of a controversial pylon project.

Landowners and families originally received the letters in mid-August, requesting access for contractors to carry out "non-intrusive walkover surveys across land within the corridor" of the East Anglia GREEN pylon project. Hundreds of people are believed to have received the letter when they shouldn't have.

Within the letter, National Grid said the walkover surveys will help them assess the "landscape, ecology and cultural heritage aspects of the area, to inform further detailed environmental assessments".

However, it has now been found that many of these letters were sent by mistake and those contacted in error will be informed in due course.

A spokesman for National Grid said: "We are aware letters requesting access for environmental surveys from land owners on the proposed East Anglia GREEN project were sent to some residential properties by mistake.

"This was due to a technical error and we are writing to residents to apologise."

The mistake was discovered by the leader of Babergh District Council, John Ward, who met with a number of concerned residents.

Cllr Ward said: "The letters caused quite a lot of people some consternation, so I investigated further and was told over the phone that it was only meant for large landowners plus some residential with substantial gardens.

"People are worried, but this doesn't mean they're definitely in the firing line – it's very early days yet."

People who were not contacted in error are being offered an advance compensation payment of £500 in line with National Grid's land rights strategy.

This will be valid for a 24-month period from September 2022 and does not affect their rights to comment on the pylon project in the future.

However, National Grid bosses say that if the above agreement is not reached, they will still be able to access land under the Housing and Planning Act 2016 and the Electricity Act 1989.