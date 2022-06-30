'Appalling' footpath in Wickham Market now repaired

Improvements have now been made to a footpath in Wickham Market deemed to be in 'appalling' condition by a local MP. - Credit: Office of Dr Dan Poulter MP/Google Maps

Improvements have now been made to a footpath in Wickham Market deemed to be in an "appalling" condition by a local MP.

The footpath at King Edward Avenue has now been widened and completely resurfaced thanks to efforts from a group comprising Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dan Poulter, Wickham Market district councillor Carol Poulter, Wickham Market Parish Council and a number of residents.

Though uncertainty arose over who was responsible for the land, Newtide Homes committed to widening the footpath to enable better access for wheelchair users and parents with pushchairs.

A surveyor visited the site to assess the scale of the project and remedial works have since been completed.

Dr Poulter said: "The footpath at King Edward Avenue was in an appalling state and not at all safe for pedestrians to use."

He added: "This is a very popular footpath which is used by many residents and I am delighted that this has now not only been repaired, but also widened and with improved accessibility for all to enjoy."