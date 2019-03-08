E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police Ap-peel: 750kg of potatoes stolen from Suffolk farm

PUBLISHED: 20:22 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 21:06 06 August 2019

The potatoes were stolen from a field in Tattingstone Picture: RURAL CRIME SUFFOLK

Officers are trying to get to the root of a theft of approximately three quarters of a tonne of potatoes from a field in Tattingstone.

The spuds were stolen at some point over the weekend, August 3-4.

Sharing an appeal on social media, Rural Crime Suffolk urged farmers to keep an eye out for suspicious activity and consider investing in extra surveillance tools.

A spokesman said: "We are investigating the theft of approx. 3/4 of a tonne of potatoes from a field in Tattingstone over the weekend.

"We are asking farmers to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to us.

"Consider using trail cameras to monitor field entrances or gateways."

Anyone with information about the theft of the Tattingstone 'taters should contact police on 101.

