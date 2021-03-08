Concern over missing Suffolk teenager

Published: 3:11 PM March 8, 2021

Lily Stephenson, 14, from Sudbury, has been reported missing - Credit: Suffolk police

A 14-year-old girl from Sudbury has been reported missing to police.

Lily Stephenson, who has links to Ipswich and Ilford, was last seen around 11pm yesterday, and was reported missing today.

Lily is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, of medium build and has long, dark brown hair.

She may be wearing a black crop top, black ripped jeans, a black coat with a fur hood and black Nike Air Force 1 trainers.

Police believe the teenager may have travelled to the Ipswich or Ilford areas from Sudbury.

Officers and Lily's family are concerned for her welfare and have asked if anyone has seen her, or has any information regarding her whereabouts, to contact Suffolk police on 101.