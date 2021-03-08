News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Concern over missing Suffolk teenager

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 3:11 PM March 8, 2021   
Teenager Lily Stephenson is missing from Sudbury

Lily Stephenson, 14, from Sudbury, has been reported missing - Credit: Suffolk police

A 14-year-old girl from Sudbury has been reported missing to police. 

Lily Stephenson, who has links to Ipswich and Ilford, was last seen around 11pm yesterday, and was reported missing today. 

Lily is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, of medium build and has long, dark brown hair.

She may be wearing a black crop top, black ripped jeans, a black coat with a fur hood and black Nike Air Force 1 trainers.

Police believe the teenager may have travelled to the Ipswich or Ilford areas from Sudbury. 

Officers and Lily's family are concerned for her welfare and have asked if anyone has seen her, or has any information regarding her whereabouts, to contact Suffolk police on 101.

Most Read

  1. 1 Horse found abandoned in field so over-bred rescuers thought she was a cow
  2. 2 Man killed in car fire named as former police chief
  3. 3 'Essex Boys' killer released from prison to live in Suffolk
  1. 4 Plans lodged for 17 new homes in Suffolk village
  2. 5 Everything you need to know about East Anglia’s secret underground hideaway 
  3. 6 Village pub plans dining experience expansion
  4. 7 'A lad who wasn't in the 18 will be involved' - Cook to make changes for Lincoln clash
  5. 8 First lockdown restrictions lifted today - what can you do now?
  6. 9 Anger after trees 'cut down without any consent'
  7. 10 What does £400k buy if you are house hunting in Suffolk?

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Green Cavendish

Investigation launched as man dies after car fire in village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Novelist and screenwriter Anthony Horowitz Picture: GREGG BROWN

Filming for new TV detective thriller to take place in Suffolk

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon
Part of the site off Post Mill Lane in Fressingfield that has been turned down for development by t

Planning and Development

'Landmark' refusal of 18 homes in Suffolk village aided by community

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The public will now be able to drive to Tendring Council car parks to visit Clacton seafront Picture

Beachgoers fined for refusing to pack up chairs and blankets

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon