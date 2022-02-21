Charities' appeal to seek help with cost of living

The public are being urged to seek help with rising bills - Credit: PA

Record highs in the number of families seeking crisis help and people asking for longer working hours to get more cash show how the rising cost of living is starting to bite.

Foodbanks say they have been inundated with requests for help, and charities and advisory bodies are calling on the Government to do more - and raise benefits in line with inflation.

They are also urging people to seek help if they are struggling with the spiralling cost of living.

Inflation is expected to rise to a peak of 7.25% in April and average close to 6% in 2022, putting an increased squeeze on household budgets.

The spike in prices is coinciding with rising energy bills and an increase in taxes to meet health and social care costs and charity bosses say people are responding by cutting down on how much they eat and turning their heating down.

Rev Nic Stuchfield, chair of Suffolk Coastal Debt Centre, said another response was to seek to work longer hours to try and help escape the dilemma.

He added the concerns manifested in a significant increase in requests for the centre’s money courses, which provide advice on how to budget more effectively.

Recommendations include buying own-brand items and where possible using cash rather than cards.

The lifting of the energy price cap will raise bills by £693 a year, or 54%, while National Insurance contributions are set to increase.

Mr Stuchfield said: “Our fundamental piece of advice, however, remains to seek help at the earliest opportunity when debts become problematic: sadly the idea that “something will turn up” all too often is a prelude to a bigger bill landing on the doormat."

Kimberly Roberts, operations manager with Mid Suffolk Citizens Advice Bureau, said: “We’re seeing all-time records in the number of people asking for crisis support.

“In 2021 we made double the amount of foodbank referrals that we made in the year before the pandemic. This is before the recent prices rises.”

She said the end of the benefits freeze will result in payments increasing in April, but only by the rate of inflation that existed in September, which was 3%; not enough to meet the 7% rise in inflation.

In real terms, she said, this would mean a 4% cut for people on the lowest incomes.

She said: “We are calling on the government to increase benefits in line with the level of inflation this spring.

“Research by Citizens Advice found that more than a third of people are worried about paying their bills. We are here to help anyone who is struggling.

“We can check that you are receiving the benefits you are entitled to or make a referral for a food parcel. We can work with you on a household budget and help you manage any debts.”

Mike Smith, who runs Stowmarket and Area Foodbank - Credit: Stowmarket and Area Foodbank

Mike Smith, project manager for Stowmarket and Area Foodbank, said 50% of people asking for a food parcel had never visited his Foodbank before.

He said: “We are seeing people as normal and then we are seeing a whole new customer base of people that we have never seen before that have been thrown into the benefits or poverty trap.”

His foodbank is opening a special pop-up shop at the Catholic Community Centre at Our Lady’s Roman Catholic Church in Stricklands Road, Stowmarket where visitors can collect ‘end-of-date' goods donated by supermarkets.

Visitors do not need to have been referred by other agencies and the pop-up shops will be held every Wednesday between 10am and 12.30pm, starting this Wednesday, February 23.

Mr Smith said there was no easy solution to the crisis for the Government as much was being governed by international markets, but he felt more support could be provided to foodbanks.

“Some of the people making the decisions need to take more responsibility for the decisions they are making and check how it is affecting the person on the street and those that come to foodbanks,” he added.

To contact Citizens Advice, visit https://www.citizensadvice.org.uk or call 0808 278 7868.

To contact the Suffolk Coastal Debt Centre, email Laura Knight at lauraknight@capuk.org or call CAP on 0800 328 0006.



