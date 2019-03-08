E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man arrested after alleged hit-and-run

PUBLISHED: 16:12 16 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:12 16 November 2019

Barrett's Lane in Needham Market Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following an alleged hit-and-run in Needham Market.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident on Barrett's Lane on Sunday, November 10, when a man in his 60s was involved in a collision with a vehicle.

The man is believed to have suffered a broken hip.

A 45-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink driving and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has been released under investigation.

Officers are still appealing for witnesses - anyone with information is asked to contact Stowmarket police, quoting crime reference 37/68132/19.

