Did you witness this Colchester crash that left three people in hospital?

Station Way in Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Three people ended up in hospital following a crash in the centre of Colchester.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One casualty had to be freed from his car by the fire service after the collision in Station Way (A134) yesterday at about 6.30pm that involved a Skoda Fabia and Vauxhall Meriva and left both vehicles with substantial damage.

Multiple emergency services attended, including the police, ambulance service and eye witnesses also reported spotting the air ambulance.

The Skoda driver, a 23-year-old man from Colchester, and his passenger, a 19-year-old woman from the Sudbury area, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The Vauxhall driver, a 23-year-old man from Rotherham, was also treated for minor injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which closed the road.

A spokesman said: "We'd like to thank drivers for their patience and understanding while paramedics treated the patients and the scene was cleared.

"We'd like to speak to any witnesses who have dash cam footage that could help with our ongoing enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision."

Anyone who can help should contact Pc Mike Jelley at Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101.