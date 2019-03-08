E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Did you witness this Colchester crash that left three people in hospital?

PUBLISHED: 10:32 19 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:32 19 October 2019

Station Way in Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Station Way in Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Three people ended up in hospital following a crash in the centre of Colchester.

One casualty had to be freed from his car by the fire service after the collision in Station Way (A134) yesterday at about 6.30pm that involved a Skoda Fabia and Vauxhall Meriva and left both vehicles with substantial damage.

Multiple emergency services attended, including the police, ambulance service and eye witnesses also reported spotting the air ambulance.

The Skoda driver, a 23-year-old man from Colchester, and his passenger, a 19-year-old woman from the Sudbury area, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The Vauxhall driver, a 23-year-old man from Rotherham, was also treated for minor injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which closed the road.

A spokesman said: "We'd like to thank drivers for their patience and understanding while paramedics treated the patients and the scene was cleared.

"We'd like to speak to any witnesses who have dash cam footage that could help with our ongoing enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision."

Anyone who can help should contact Pc Mike Jelley at Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101.

Most Read

Suffolk family beat global interest to land job on stunning island

Sark Island is part of the Channel Islands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AA guide names its 43 best restaurants in Suffolk – do you agree?

Lamb with spring greens by Head Chef Lee Bye, at Tuddenham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk’s first luxury cheese toastie shop has just opened

The Wrights outside their new premises Picture: RACHEL EDGE

More than 600 Thomas Cook staff given free holiday by Suffolk firm

Former Thomas Cook employees have been invited to enjoy a free holiday at Broadland Sands Holiday Park, near Lowestoft. Photo: Park Holiday UK.

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Suffolk family beat global interest to land job on stunning island

Sark Island is part of the Channel Islands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

AA guide names its 43 best restaurants in Suffolk – do you agree?

Lamb with spring greens by Head Chef Lee Bye, at Tuddenham Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk’s first luxury cheese toastie shop has just opened

The Wrights outside their new premises Picture: RACHEL EDGE

More than 600 Thomas Cook staff given free holiday by Suffolk firm

Former Thomas Cook employees have been invited to enjoy a free holiday at Broadland Sands Holiday Park, near Lowestoft. Photo: Park Holiday UK.

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Revealed: The most deprived areas in Suffolk and North Essex ranked by postcode

Jaywick Sands is ranked the most deprived neighbourhood in England - but work has been done to improve Essex Avenue, picture before and after the work Picture: ECC

New TV advert is filmed in Suffolk – but can you spot where?

Starling Bank shot some of their advert in Suffolk. Can you guess where? Picture: STARLING BANK

Woman in ‘stable condition’ following alleged attack at her home

A police officer stands outside a house on Victoria Road in Lowestoft after a woman was found with a serious head injury. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

A county lines drug dealer and a ‘violent thug’ are among those jailed in Suffolk this week

Abbas Mohamed, 28, of Harts Lane, Barking has been jailed for 28 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police thank the public for helping to find missing Stowmarket man

Stowmarket man Robert Hatton has been found Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists