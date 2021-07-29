Published: 4:52 PM July 29, 2021

Darren Dalby, who is missing in Clacton - Credit: Essex police

Can you help find Darren Dalby, who is missing in Clacton?

Darren, a double amputee, was last seen shortly before 1pm on Thursday, July 29.

The 52-year-old has grey hair and was last seen wearing a grey hat and a grey top. He was also carrying a large Sports Direct bag.

Police and those who care for Darren are concerned for his welfare and want to ensure he is OK.

If you see Darren or know where he is, call police immediately on 101.