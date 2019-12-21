Have you seen missing Raesian Blanchard from Harwich?

Raesian Blanchard is missing from Harwich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY SUFFOLK POLICE

A "vulnerable" 16-year-old girl has been reported missing from Harwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Raesian Blanchard was last seen at 1.15pm on Sunday, December 15, at Asda in Main Road and it is believed she planned to go to Colchester.

You may also want to watch:

Police said she is considered to be vulnerable and they are concerned for her welfare.

She has links to Greenwich in London and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeggings and black trainers.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call 101.