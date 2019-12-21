E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Have you seen missing Raesian Blanchard from Harwich?

PUBLISHED: 10:59 21 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:59 21 December 2019

Raesian Blanchard is missing from Harwich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Raesian Blanchard is missing from Harwich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

SUFFOLK POLICE

A "vulnerable" 16-year-old girl has been reported missing from Harwich.

Raesian Blanchard was last seen at 1.15pm on Sunday, December 15, at Asda in Main Road and it is believed she planned to go to Colchester.

Police said she is considered to be vulnerable and they are concerned for her welfare.

She has links to Greenwich in London and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeggings and black trainers.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call 101.

