Have you seen Steven Whatling who is missing from north Essex?

Police are appealing for information to help find Steven Whatling Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have launched a fresh appeal to help to trace 65-year-old Steven Whatling who may be in East Bergholt.

He has been missing since Monday, July 8, when he left his mother's address in Manningtree in north Essex.

Residents in the area are being encouraged to conduct a search of their gardens, garages and outbuildings as efforts to locate him continue.

He left the address wearing brown trousers, a blue and white shirt, red trainers and a black jacket.

He is 5ft 11ins tall, is of medium build and has grey hair which is described as shoulder length.

Anyone who has seen Mr Whatling or knows of his whereabouts or seen a man matching the description given should contact Suffolk police on 101.