Have you seen 86-year-old Thomas Standley from Sudbury?

Suffolk police are appealing for help after an 86-year-old man from Sudbury went missing.

Thomas Standley was last seen on Monday, July 22 2019 when he went to Sudbury train station and bought a one way train ticket to Barking to visit family there.

He didn't arrive in Barking or return home and has not contacted family.

Mr Standley is described as white, 5'10" tall, of thin build with short unkept white hair, with a slim face, a small amount of stubble and speaks with a London accent.

He is believed to be wearing a long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and either black or brown shoes.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Mr Standley is believed to have travelled via the railway network from Sudbury on the 17:32 train to Marks Tey, with the intention of travelling to Barking.

"However, he is not familiar with the route that he would need to take. He may appear confused and can be unsteady on his feet."

His family and officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police quoting missing person reference 457148 or CAD reference SC-22072019-460.