Have you seen missing 13-year-old Claire Powell?

PUBLISHED: 07:01 31 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:01 31 August 2019

Police are searching for 13-year-old Claire Powell from Hundon who has not been seen since Thursday, August 30 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl from Hundon in west Suffolk.

Claire Powell was last seen at around 10pm on Thursday, August 29 at her home address in Hundon and was reported missing to Suffolk police the next day.

Claire is described as white, with long red hair and of a small build.

She is thought to be wearing a pink Mickey Mouse hoodie and Adidas tracksuit bottoms.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the 13-year-old has connections to Clare, Sudbury but may also have been seen walking towards Haverhill.

If you have seen Claire or know of her whereabouts, call Suffolk police on 01 quoting incident number SC-30082019-66.

