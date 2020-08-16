E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Father ‘elated’ as he leaves hospital after more than 200 days waiting for heart op

PUBLISHED: 11:23 16 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 16 August 2020

Heart transplant patient Richard Priest being clapped out by staff as he leaves Royal Papworth Hospital, Cambridge, after being in the hospital for more than 200 days, throughout the entire coronavirus pandemic. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday August 14, 2020. Richard, 54, was preparing to celebrate the New Year with his wife and daughter at their home in Bury St Edmunds when he was brought to the hospital in Cambridge on 31 December to manage his heart condition, restrictive cardiomyopathy. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Heart transplant patient Richard Priest being clapped out by staff as he leaves Royal Papworth Hospital, Cambridge, after being in the hospital for more than 200 days, throughout the entire coronavirus pandemic. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday August 14, 2020. Richard, 54, was preparing to celebrate the New Year with his wife and daughter at their home in Bury St Edmunds when he was brought to the hospital in Cambridge on 31 December to manage his heart condition, restrictive cardiomyopathy. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

A father from Bury St Edmunds, who spent the entire coronavirus outbreak waiting for a heart transplant in hospital, has been allowed to go home.

Heart transplant patient Richard Priest enjoys a glass of non-alcoholic prosecco with staff as he prepares to leave the Royal Papworth Hospital, Cambridge, after being in the hospital for more than 200 days, throughout the entire coronavirus pandemic. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday August 14, 2020. Richard, 54, was preparing to celebrate the New Year with his wife and daughter at their home in Bury St Edmunds when he was brought to the hospital in Cambridge on 31 December to manage his heart condition, restrictive cardiomyopathy. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Heart transplant patient Richard Priest enjoys a glass of non-alcoholic prosecco with staff as he prepares to leave the Royal Papworth Hospital, Cambridge, after being in the hospital for more than 200 days, throughout the entire coronavirus pandemic. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday August 14, 2020. Richard, 54, was preparing to celebrate the New Year with his wife and daughter at their home in Bury St Edmunds when he was brought to the hospital in Cambridge on 31 December to manage his heart condition, restrictive cardiomyopathy. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Richard Priest’s heart operation finally went ahead in July nearly six months after he went into hospital.

A telephone call in March to tell him a possible match had been found subsequently turned out to be a false alarm and then the number of heart transplants carried out significantly decreased as critical care beds were filled by Covid-19 patients.

But on Friday, Mr Priest, a father from Bury St Edmunds, finally walked out of the Royal Papworth Hospital, Cambridge, where he had been since New Year’s Eve so his heart condition could be managed until a donor was found, to the applause of hospital staff.

The 54-year-old sales engineer walked from the ward, pushing a wheelchair loaded with his medication, after more than 200 days in hospital.

Heart transplant patient Richard Priest being clapped out by staff as he leaves Royal Papworth Hospital, Cambridge, after being in the hospital for more than 200 days, throughout the entire coronavirus pandemic. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday August 14, 2020. Richard, 54, was preparing to celebrate the New Year with his wife and daughter at their home in Bury St Edmunds when he was brought to the hospital in Cambridge on 31 December to manage his heart condition, restrictive cardiomyopathy. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Heart transplant patient Richard Priest being clapped out by staff as he leaves Royal Papworth Hospital, Cambridge, after being in the hospital for more than 200 days, throughout the entire coronavirus pandemic. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday August 14, 2020. Richard, 54, was preparing to celebrate the New Year with his wife and daughter at their home in Bury St Edmunds when he was brought to the hospital in Cambridge on 31 December to manage his heart condition, restrictive cardiomyopathy. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

His supermarket worker wife, Rachael, was there to meet him and after hugging her husband as he left the building she said she couldn’t wait to get him home where he will have to self-isolate for the next three months.

His wife and daughter, Georgia Priest, were able to visit him on VE Day, for the first time since March, and he played games of virtual chess with his step-son Ben Smith via video call.

Speaking before being discharged, Mr Priest praised hospital staff for the care he had received and said he was feeling “mostly elation”.

“It’ll be the first time I’ve been inside my house in seven months,” he said.

Heart transplant patient Richard Priest hugs his wife Rachael for the first time in eight months, as he leaves Royal Papworth Hospital, Cambridge, after being in the hospital for more than 200 days, throughout the entire coronavirus pandemic. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday August 14, 2020. Richard, 54, was preparing to celebrate the New Year with his wife and daughter at their home in Bury St Edmunds when he was brought to the hospital in Cambridge on 31 December to manage his heart condition, restrictive cardiomyopathy. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Heart transplant patient Richard Priest hugs his wife Rachael for the first time in eight months, as he leaves Royal Papworth Hospital, Cambridge, after being in the hospital for more than 200 days, throughout the entire coronavirus pandemic. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday August 14, 2020. Richard, 54, was preparing to celebrate the New Year with his wife and daughter at their home in Bury St Edmunds when he was brought to the hospital in Cambridge on 31 December to manage his heart condition, restrictive cardiomyopathy. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

“It’ll be absolutely fantastic.”

He said he was most looking forward to: “Fish and chips. Seeing my wife, seeing my daughter, seeing my dog.

“Just all sorts of things, a normal way of life, the things you take for granted.”

Mr Priest’s heart condition, known as restrictive cardiomyopathy, is caused when the heart’s ventricles become stiff and thick, preventing it from filling with as much blood as normal.

Heart transplant patient Richard Priest with his wife Rachael as he leaves Royal Papworth Hospital, Cambridge, after being in the hospital for more than 200 days, throughout the entire coronavirus pandemic. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday August 14, 2020. Richard, 54, was preparing to celebrate the New Year with his wife and daughter at their home in Bury St Edmunds when he was brought to the hospital in Cambridge on 31 December to manage his heart condition, restrictive cardiomyopathy. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Heart transplant patient Richard Priest with his wife Rachael as he leaves Royal Papworth Hospital, Cambridge, after being in the hospital for more than 200 days, throughout the entire coronavirus pandemic. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday August 14, 2020. Richard, 54, was preparing to celebrate the New Year with his wife and daughter at their home in Bury St Edmunds when he was brought to the hospital in Cambridge on 31 December to manage his heart condition, restrictive cardiomyopathy. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

There were two heart transplant operations at Royal Papworth Hospital in April and one in May. This increased to six heart transplant operations in June and five heart transplants in July.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Celebrity chef names Suffolk fish and chip shop among country’s best

Aldeburgh Fish and Chip Shop has been highly rated by a top chef Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Most Read

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Celebrity chef names Suffolk fish and chip shop among country’s best

Aldeburgh Fish and Chip Shop has been highly rated by a top chef Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suspect released as villagers report second explosion at Lawford

Bomb disposal experts at the scene in Lawford Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Village set for more expansion – another 136 homes planned

Wickham Market is set for more new homes on its edge Picture: MIKE PAGE

Middy still shut to visitors – but volunteers work hard to bring it back better than ever

The Middy may be closed to visitors - but volunteers are busy preparing for the return of steam. Picture: PAUL GEATER

WATCH: Men canoe down flooded streets after huge downpour

Two men taking advantage of the weather by canoeing down the flooded street Picture: JAMES WALKINTON

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Birmingham and Stoke join race for Blues striker Jackson

Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson has been linked with Birmingham City and Stoke by Sky Sports Picture: STEVE WALLER