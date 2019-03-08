E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Autumn has arrived with Suffolk Wildlife Trust's apple day

PUBLISHED: 15:57 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:58 02 October 2019

Children enjoying the picking and pressing of apples at Foxburrow Farm's annual apple day. Picture: C J SMITH/SUFFOLK WILDLIFE TRUST

Children enjoying the picking and pressing of apples at Foxburrow Farm's annual apple day. Picture: C J SMITH/SUFFOLK WILDLIFE TRUST

Archant

Autumn is offically here as apple day gets underway at Foxburrow Farm in Melton on Sunday October 6

Held on behalf of the Suffolk Wildlife Trust and with support from Transition Woodbridge, apple day is a fun filled outing for the whole family.

Visitors can enjoy a Sunday afternoon walk through the pretty orchards with a guided tour or have a go at making your own apple juice with help from volunteers.

You may also want to watch:

There is also story telling, folk dancing, live music and sausages and soup to keep you warm as well as donkey rides and arts and crafts to keep the children entertained.

Volunteers are required if you'd like to help or just come along as a visitor and revel in the autumnal Sunday afternoon sunshine.

Beginning at noon, entry is £3 for adults and £2 for children with free parking.

For more information, please click here.

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Slimming World and Weight Watchers friendly meals on offer at new ‘healthier’ takeaway

The team at Simply Spuds Picture: Simply Spuds

Woman saved in late night rescue after car engulfed by flood water

The emergency services were seen near the Orwell Bridge where the woman had become trapped. Picture: R. HEART

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Slimming World and Weight Watchers friendly meals on offer at new ‘healthier’ takeaway

The team at Simply Spuds Picture: Simply Spuds

Woman saved in late night rescue after car engulfed by flood water

The emergency services were seen near the Orwell Bridge where the woman had become trapped. Picture: R. HEART

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hero mum who raised money for hospice which cared for daughter nominated for Pride of Britain Award

Zoe Goddard meeting her idol Peter Andre at the St Elizaeth Hospice before her death in 2017. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman left with potentially life-changing injuries after serious collision

The collision happened on High Road in Trimley St Martin Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Hospital boss tells European NHS staff in Suffolk and Essex to make preparations for Brexit

Staff at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals received an email about their job security after Brexit Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Dave Gooderham: Goal of the season contenders, big wins, still unbeaten - what a time to be a Town fan!

A fist pumping Luke Garbutt celebrates after scoring his brilliant free kick against Tranmere. But which goal was better - his or Kane Vincent-Young's two efforts last month? Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists