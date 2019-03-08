Autumn has arrived with Suffolk Wildlife Trust's apple day

Children enjoying the picking and pressing of apples at Foxburrow Farm's annual apple day. Picture: C J SMITH/SUFFOLK WILDLIFE TRUST Archant

Autumn is offically here as apple day gets underway at Foxburrow Farm in Melton on Sunday October 6

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Held on behalf of the Suffolk Wildlife Trust and with support from Transition Woodbridge, apple day is a fun filled outing for the whole family.

Visitors can enjoy a Sunday afternoon walk through the pretty orchards with a guided tour or have a go at making your own apple juice with help from volunteers.

You may also want to watch:

There is also story telling, folk dancing, live music and sausages and soup to keep you warm as well as donkey rides and arts and crafts to keep the children entertained.

Volunteers are required if you'd like to help or just come along as a visitor and revel in the autumnal Sunday afternoon sunshine.

Beginning at noon, entry is £3 for adults and £2 for children with free parking.

For more information, please click here.