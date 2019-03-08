Partly Cloudy

55 new homes proposed for Melton site

PUBLISHED: 05:30 01 July 2019

55 new homes have been proposed for Melton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

55 new homes have been proposed for Melton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

An application has been made for 55 new homes in the village of Melton.

The homes are proposed for land off Waterhead Lane and St Andrews Place in the north east of the village.

The plans, which have been submitted to East Suffolk Council, will include eight two-bed homes, 39 three-bed homes and eight four-bed properties.

Of the 55 homes proposed for the site, 18 will be social housing properties. There will be 128 parking spaces created alongside the homes.

The developer's application notes that "discussion has commenced with a Registered Housing Provider" about delivering this part of the project.

The application does not include any details as to the outward design of the proposed buildings.

The land is currently described as "agricultural" and is listed in the application as belonging to East Suffolk Council.

It is also currently earmarked for residential use under Melton's Neighbourhood plan from 2016.

The plan notes a provision for "approximately 55 dwellings which provides a mix of dwelling sizes (market

and affordable)".

It will be up to East Suffolk Council to make the final decision on the plans.

Town star Judge again linked with QPR – but move highly unlikely

Alan Judge signed a two year deal with Town in April, but has again been linked with a move to QPR. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Wrong shade of yellow? Man hits out at ‘hideous’ newly-painted lines

The new-painted lines (right) versus the old lines (left) Picture: ARCHANT

Five-month road closure cancelled amid fears of ‘chaos’

Cllr Chris Bentley on site at the A133 Ipswich Road roadworks. Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

Tensions between different groups on Ipswich estate revealed

A survey conducted in Whitehouse has revealed tensions in the area. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Red Arrows to fly over Ipswich - when can you see them?

The RAF Red Arrows will fly over Ipswich to celebrate Armed Forces Day Picture: ARTIST REMRAF/CITIZENSIDE

