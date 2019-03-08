Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Dance studio and gym could be heading to Saxmundham

PUBLISHED: 19:30 09 May 2019

A new gym and dance studio could be coming to Carlton Park Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A new gym and dance studio could be coming to Carlton Park Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A new fitness gym and dance studio could become part of Carlton Park if plans are approved.

The new space would host local dance group Suffolk All Stars and gym brand Iron Mighty.

The businesses are currently based in Saxmundham with the dance school providing tuition in ballet, jazz, street, modern and tap dance for children who are aged two years and up.

The classes currently place in a range of town and school halls in and around Saxmundham and Halesworth.

Leo Martin, who runs the businesses with his partner Erin, made the application to East Suffolk Council to take over the former warehouse space on Carlton Park Industrial Estate.

"We have been working on the plan to open a place like this for a long time," said Mr Martin.

"We would like our own premises so we can have our own dance studio and gym.

"All Stars has been going for 20 years and Iron Mighty has been going since 2016."

You may also want to watch:

If successful the unit would be split in two with half serving as space for the dance school and the other half being used for a gym and fitness space.

Approval was granted two years ago for the space to have its usage changed from storage to a soft play or leisure centre.

Now Mr Martin hopes that the council will grant the change of use needed for him to open up the new centre.

"It's a blank old warehouse, we would have a little bit of work to do to turn it into a good looking space."

Mr Martin hopes that the new gym and studio will attract people who may have previously stayed away from fitness training whilst also providing a community space that could be used for other activities such as yoga, pilates and boxercise.

"The vision is to have a gym that is open and friendly," said Mr Martin.

"Gyms are so often intimidating and for people who are not used to them.

"We wanted to do something different."

If the application is successful Mr Martin said it would take time for the new spaces to be completed but that he hoped that they could be open towards the end of the year.

The dance group will now have to wait for the results of the application from East Suffolk Council.

Most Read

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

Town remain in talks with out-of-contract players but Knudsen and Spence set to depart

Dean Gerken and Grant Ward are out of contract at the end of this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Most Read

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

Town remain in talks with out-of-contract players but Knudsen and Spence set to depart

Dean Gerken and Grant Ward are out of contract at the end of this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Jealous ex who started ‘devastating fire’ jailed for nine years

Stephen Wilson, 32, of Poppy Close, Loddon, has been jailed for nine years Picture: ARCHANT

Ed Sheeran doubles his wealth on last year - up to £160 million

Ed Sheeran is now the 17th richest musician in the UK Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

Has Hollywood run out heroes? Who will be the next James Bond or Luke Skywalker?

Daniel Craig as James Bond. His next outing as 007 will be Craig's last. There are rumours that Bond may be killed off Photo: EON Productions/PA Wire

Calls for end to bus cuts after 10-year low in passenger numbers

Councillor Jack Owen has called on Suffolk County Council to stop cuts to bus services across the county as usage hits a 10-year low. Picture: ARCHANT

Dance studio and gym could be heading to Saxmundham

A new gym and dance studio could be coming to Carlton Park Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists