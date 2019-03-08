Dance studio and gym could be heading to Saxmundham

A new fitness gym and dance studio could become part of Carlton Park if plans are approved.

The new space would host local dance group Suffolk All Stars and gym brand Iron Mighty.

The businesses are currently based in Saxmundham with the dance school providing tuition in ballet, jazz, street, modern and tap dance for children who are aged two years and up.

The classes currently place in a range of town and school halls in and around Saxmundham and Halesworth.

Leo Martin, who runs the businesses with his partner Erin, made the application to East Suffolk Council to take over the former warehouse space on Carlton Park Industrial Estate.

"We have been working on the plan to open a place like this for a long time," said Mr Martin.

"We would like our own premises so we can have our own dance studio and gym.

"All Stars has been going for 20 years and Iron Mighty has been going since 2016."

If successful the unit would be split in two with half serving as space for the dance school and the other half being used for a gym and fitness space.

Approval was granted two years ago for the space to have its usage changed from storage to a soft play or leisure centre.

Now Mr Martin hopes that the council will grant the change of use needed for him to open up the new centre.

"It's a blank old warehouse, we would have a little bit of work to do to turn it into a good looking space."

Mr Martin hopes that the new gym and studio will attract people who may have previously stayed away from fitness training whilst also providing a community space that could be used for other activities such as yoga, pilates and boxercise.

"The vision is to have a gym that is open and friendly," said Mr Martin.

"Gyms are so often intimidating and for people who are not used to them.

"We wanted to do something different."

If the application is successful Mr Martin said it would take time for the new spaces to be completed but that he hoped that they could be open towards the end of the year.

The dance group will now have to wait for the results of the application from East Suffolk Council.