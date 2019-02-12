Could you be a lifesaver?

St John Ambulance are holding a recruitment drive Picture: ST JOHN AMBULANCE Archant

Organisers of St John Ambulance are recruiting new volunteers who could be the difference between a life lost and a life saved should disaster strike.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The charity is running a major recruitment drive over the next couple of months ahead of a series of induction events in May and June.

The opportunity is open for adults willing to train in first aid and help man one of the units across Suffolk.

The units are located in Ipswich, Lowestoft, Bury St Edmunds, Framlingham, Sudbury, Brandon, Newmarket, Haverhill, Felixstowe, Saxmundham, Stowmarket and Bungay.

New adult volunteers will need to pass an enhanced disclosure, a barring service check and undergo first aid training.

Once trained, the new army of volunteers will join longer-serving crew members at events around the county, offering their skills to those in need.

Trained volunteers are asked to give a minimum of 60 hours per annum.

Paul Greenwood, St John Ambulance’s district new volunteer lead in Suffolk, said: “We’re looking forward to a busy year in Suffolk in 2019 and want to make sure that we have plenty of new volunteers around the county so that we can grow our presence in local communities and continue with our life saving mission.

“The induction events in May and June will act as a starting point for new recruits and I’d encourage anyone interested in joining us and learning first aid to check on our website for specific details and to start their application process now.

“Our units around the county are looking forward to welcoming new volunteers over the next few months.”

Applications are now open and those interested can apply here - please note that the closing date is April 21.

If you require more information you can email Paul Greenwood here or visit the St John Ambulance website.

Don’t miss: Change your life by volunteering for St John Ambulance





















