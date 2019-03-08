Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

West Suffolk College apprentice offered permanent role in Matt Hancock's office

PUBLISHED: 14:22 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:22 08 May 2019

Chloe Osborne-Wilson with health secretary Matt Hancock and West Suffolk College principal Nikos Savvas and vice-principal Laraine Moody Picture: TUNBRIDGE PHOTOGRAPHY

Chloe Osborne-Wilson with health secretary Matt Hancock and West Suffolk College principal Nikos Savvas and vice-principal Laraine Moody Picture: TUNBRIDGE PHOTOGRAPHY

Tunbridge Photography

A West Suffolk College student has been offered a permanent role in health secretary Matt Hancock's office after completing an apprenticeship with the MP.

Chloe Osborne-Wilson, 21, was awarded a triple distinction for her business administrator level three apprenticeship as a caseworker within Mr Hancock's office.

Miss Osborne-Wilson, from Newmarket, started the apprenticeship after first studying beauty and realising it was not the path she wanted to take. She said: "The apprenticeship at Matt's office gave me a chance to explore a role that interested me, that without an apprenticeship would not have been available.

"The apprenticeship has helped me to understand how a real working environment works, whilst still learning and developing my skills.

"The support from my tutor Rebecca has been amazing, I could not have completed my apprenticeship without her and the support of the college."

You may also want to watch:

Rebecca Mann, programme tutor in business administration and customer service at the college, said: "Chloe has undergone a significant learning journey as one of the first apprentices to go through the new EPA process.  "She has shown huge resilience and optimism throughout her course having to adapt to a very challenging yet unique role. We are very proud of her."

Mr Hancock, MP for West Suffolk, said: "I'm so proud of Chloe, my apprentice, who got a triple distinction in her apprenticeship at West Suffolk College.

"It's a massive tribute to her hard work and also an excellent example of the success of apprenticeships in this country.

"I am so pleased and proud to offer her a full-time position in my West Suffolk constituency office as my caseworker.

"Chloe made tremendous progress in her apprenticeship, and her success is thoroughly deserved."

Miss Osborne-Wilson has now started her permanent role and hopes to progress to a senior caseworker or office manager in the future.

For more information on apprenticeship opportunities at the college, visit www.wsc.ac.uk/find-a-course/apprenticeships

Most Read

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Most Read

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Emergency services remain at scene of double fatal bungalow fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a bungalow explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two dead after series of explosions destroy bungalow

Emergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ex-soldier required help standing when caught four times driving limit

Ipswich Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Twilight 5K kick-starts a hectic summer of running

Flashback: the start of last year's Twilight 5K elite race, at Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Second goal was crucial’ - Tractor Girls boss Sheehan on cup final win

Ipswich Town Women lift the Suffolk Women's Cup for the fifth straight season after beating Needham Market 8-0 at Portman Road. Picture: PAUL VOLLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists