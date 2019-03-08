West Suffolk College apprentice offered permanent role in Matt Hancock's office

Chloe Osborne-Wilson with health secretary Matt Hancock and West Suffolk College principal Nikos Savvas and vice-principal Laraine Moody Picture: TUNBRIDGE PHOTOGRAPHY Tunbridge Photography

A West Suffolk College student has been offered a permanent role in health secretary Matt Hancock's office after completing an apprenticeship with the MP.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chloe Osborne-Wilson, 21, was awarded a triple distinction for her business administrator level three apprenticeship as a caseworker within Mr Hancock's office.

Miss Osborne-Wilson, from Newmarket, started the apprenticeship after first studying beauty and realising it was not the path she wanted to take. She said: "The apprenticeship at Matt's office gave me a chance to explore a role that interested me, that without an apprenticeship would not have been available.

"The apprenticeship has helped me to understand how a real working environment works, whilst still learning and developing my skills.

"The support from my tutor Rebecca has been amazing, I could not have completed my apprenticeship without her and the support of the college."

You may also want to watch:

Rebecca Mann, programme tutor in business administration and customer service at the college, said: "Chloe has undergone a significant learning journey as one of the first apprentices to go through the new EPA process. "She has shown huge resilience and optimism throughout her course having to adapt to a very challenging yet unique role. We are very proud of her."

Mr Hancock, MP for West Suffolk, said: "I'm so proud of Chloe, my apprentice, who got a triple distinction in her apprenticeship at West Suffolk College.

"It's a massive tribute to her hard work and also an excellent example of the success of apprenticeships in this country.

"I am so pleased and proud to offer her a full-time position in my West Suffolk constituency office as my caseworker.

"Chloe made tremendous progress in her apprenticeship, and her success is thoroughly deserved."

Miss Osborne-Wilson has now started her permanent role and hopes to progress to a senior caseworker or office manager in the future.

For more information on apprenticeship opportunities at the college, visit www.wsc.ac.uk/find-a-course/apprenticeships