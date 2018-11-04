Sunshine and Showers

Suffolk’s PCC says those who experience atmosphere of domestic abuse in childhood are more likely to join gangs

04 November, 2018 - 14:34
The event brought together representives from policing, social care, health care, housing and academia Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Archant

Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner has said there is a link between domestic abuse and an increased risk of joining gangs at a conference in Ipswich.

Professor Nigel South, from the University of Essex, speaks at the domestic abuse conference in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETTProfessor Nigel South, from the University of Essex, speaks at the domestic abuse conference in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

The ‘Approaches to Reducing Domestic Abuse’ conference, organised in partnership between the University of Suffolk and the University of Essex, brought together representatives in policing, housing, social care, health care and academia to discuss community approaches to tackling the issue.

Speaking at the conference, Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said the county had seen a 42% rise in reports of domestic abuse last year compared to the average of the previous three years.

However, he said this was an encouraging statistic as it showed people felt more confident to report it.

He said: “What I think is interesting about this conference is there is a wide range of specialists, from practitioners who look after victims, to academics and police.

“It is a particularly brutal and barbaric crime.”

He added that those who grow up in an abusive household are more likely to get on the wrong side of the law when older.

He said: “We are all aware of the difficulty with county lines drug gang violence, there have been some shocking events around Suffolk and the rest of the country. When I have spoken to those involved in gangs I have been profoundly shocked at how many of them, during their formative years, were brought up with violence and a particularly awful atmosphere at home.”

Professor Nigel South,from the University of Essex, said: “The importance of domestic abuse may be more widely recognised than in the past but that does not mean it is no longer happening.

“It is still a crime that is hidden and under-reported.

“When data suggests that every week in England two women are killed by a partner or ex-partner it is clear there is still much to be done to reduce such violence.”

Dr Olumide Adisa, from the University of Suffolk who co-organised the conference with Professor South, said: “Domestic abuse is something we have to raise awareness of.

“We also need to understand the evidence base around it.

“When you look at the context of funding around domestic violence, I think there is certainly a need for evidence to understand what is working.”

Which well-known company is moving to a new, bigger site in Ipswich?

28 minutes ago Jessica Hill
New site on Hadleigh Road Industrian site. Picture: Crawshaw Bailey

The UK’s largest builders merchants is to become the first company to move into the site of a former oxygen gas plant in Ipswich.

Firework explodes inside shop after being thrown through door

40 minutes ago James Carr
Police are appealing for witnesses after a lit firework was thrown into Whitton Food Market, Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

A lit firework was thrown through a shop door and exploded inside.

Rock star announced as first act for Forest Live 2019

12:14 Louisa Baldwin
Forest Live 2018 at Thetford High Lodge. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Get ready to rock as the first act performing at Thetford Forest next summer has been revealed.

Colchester cancer patient raises £50,000 to beat his cancer diagnosis

10:18 Jake Foxford
Nathanael Lee celebrating after being declared in remission. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A Colchester man has beaten cancer after raising the £50,000 he needed for treatment when he discovered it was not available on the NHS.

Which companies in our region have signed up for the real Living Wage?

10:16 Jessica Hill
Saving money in cash

At least 180,000 people that work for real Living Wage employers across the country are set for a pay rise as the new Living Wage rates rises by 25p to £9 around the UK, and by 35p to £10.55 in London.

GP surgery will become the first in Suffolk to ‘prescribe’ parkrun to patients

08:58 Adam Howlett
Runners take part in the first Sizewell parkrun Picture: Nick Butcher

A GP practice is to become the first in Suffolk to ‘prescribe’ parkrun to patients who would benefit from a more active lifestyle.

Planned roadworks in Suffolk and north Essex this week

08:57 Sophie Barnett
A number of planned roadworks will cause diversions across Suffolk this week. Picture: ARCHANT

Save time and plan your journeys in advance by finding out what Highways England are doing to our roads over the next seven days.

