News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Approved town centre hotel will help meet need for tourist rooms

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 6:00 AM December 5, 2021
Plans have been approved to reinstate a hotel at 36 Buttermarket in Bury St Edmunds.

Plans have been approved to reinstate a hotel at 36 Buttermarket in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A new hotel that has been granted permission for Bury St Edmunds town centre has been described as an "asset" that will benefit tourists and businesses.

The 30-bedroom hotel at 36 Buttermarket would restore this use to the Grade II-listed building, that was home to the Suffolk Hotel more than 20 years ago.

The proposed plans for the hotel at 36 Buttermarket

The plans for the hotel at 36 Buttermarket - Credit: Readhead Architects

The plans, by developers Gatsby Retail Limited, are to keep the retail units on the ground floor, one of which is occupied by Waterstone's and the other is the vacant Edinburgh Woollen Mill premises.

The addition of a hotel to the town centre has been welcomed by tourism and business leaders, following the approval of the planning application by West Suffolk Council last month.

Bury St Edmunds Food & Drink Festival in 2019.

The Buttermarket during the Bury St Edmunds Food & Drink Festival in 2019 - Credit: Rachel Edge

Hotels in the popular market town have been at more than 90% occupancy over the summer as people chose to 'staycation'.

Sue Warren, brand and marketing manager for Bury St Edmunds and Beyond, the town’s tourism brand, said: “We are delighted that we will have another hotel in Bury St Edmunds town centre to cater for the many visitors that come to the town each year.

"It is fantastic to see the building that was the former Suffolk Hotel given the go ahead to become a hotel once again!”

The proposed East Elevation of the hotel at 36 Buttermarket Street.

The proposed East Elevation of the hotel at 36 Buttermarket Street - Credit: Readhead Architects

She said many of their hotels were at 95-98% occupancy in the town centre and on the outskirts of Bury St Edmunds this summer.

"There is a need for more accommodation in Bury St Edmunds as we grow our profile as a visitor destination," she added.

Mark Cordell, CEO at ourburystedmunds BID

Mark Cordell, CEO at Our Bury St Edmunds BID - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Most Read

  1. 1 Paul Cook sacked by Ipswich Town
  2. 2 Will it be another lockdown Christmas?
  3. 3 Matchday Recap: A replay awaits as Town fail to beat Barrow
  1. 4 Harsh or fair? Here's what Town fans are saying about Paul Cook sacking
  2. 5 Ipswich Town set to announce caretaker manager
  3. 6 Driver arrested for being four times over legal limit
  4. 7 Body found in woods near Mildenhall
  5. 8 'We're probably not as good as we think we are' - Cook on FA Cup draw with Barrow
  6. 9 Hundreds sign petition to fix closed Suffolk road as MP visits site
  7. 10 'Gutted to see the gaffer go' - Norwood on Cook sacking

Mark Cordell, chief executive of the town's Business Improvement District (BID) group Our Bury St Edmunds, said the new hotel would be a "great asset" for the town centre, which continues to evolve.

He added: "And the opening of a hotel in the town centre brings benefits to businesses in the vicinity."

The planning statement submitted to West Suffolk Council says that despite Waterstone's taking up some of the site, the majority of it is currently vacant.

The proposed East Elevation of the hotel at 36 Buttermarket Street.

The proposed East Elevation of the hotel at 36 Buttermarket Street - Credit: Readhead Architects

The development would see the creation of a new entrance off High Baxter Street, the building of an atrium on the first floor and other alterations to turn the site back into a hotel.

The Bury Society has also supported the plans, which its chairman Martyn Taylor said would bring a "new lease of life to the building" after the Suffolk Hotel closed in 1996.

Bury town guide Martyn Taylor. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bury town guide Martyn Taylor, who is also chairman of the Bury Society - Credit: Archant

According to the heritage statement submitted as part of the plans, the front of the building dates back to the late-15th century and was part of an inn called 'Le Greyhounde'.

The building was extensively remodelled in the 1830s and was renamed the Suffolk Hotel. It was known by this name until the hotel closed.

The Suffolk Hotel, which closed in the 90s

The Suffolk Hotel, which closed in the 90s - Credit: Contributed

The planning statement said: "The proposal will return the former hotel
to its original use, providing new employment opportunities and supplementing the tourist economy, with minimal intervention on the historic fabric."

While there are no plans for parking at the site, the planning statement mentions the creation of a free shuttle service for guests who arrive by car.

The developers say they will encourage "more sustainable means of transportation" by providing cycle parking.

A mid-20th century advert for the Suffolk Hotel

A mid-20th century advert for the Suffolk Hotel - Credit: Contributed



Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Suffolk pub is on the market with Savills for �325,000. Picture: SAVILLS

Mid Suffolk Council

Uproar as plans put in to turn Suffolk pub into vets

Toby Lown

person
Fields Farm Shop in East Bergholt

Food and Drink

New farm shop and cafe opens in Suffolk countryside

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Samuel Rossiter was jailed for 12 weeks at Suffolk Magistrates' Court

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Burglar jailed for break-in at Stowmarket dental practice

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Woodbridge's Thoroughfare is home to a number of independent traders

Further case of Omicron Covid variant detected in East Anglia

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon