Published: 7:00 PM April 10, 2021 Updated: 7:09 PM April 10, 2021

Over two-thirds of people in Suffolk believe it is the right time for lockdown to be eased - and 20% of people will go to the pub on the first day of reopening, according to a new survey by this newspaper.

Over 1,000 people took part in the survey which asked readers their feelings ahead of lockdown restrictions easing on Monday, April 12.

Of those surveyed over two thirds, 67%, felt that it was the right time for businesses to re-open.

Asked whether they would be visiting non-essential retail shops on April 12, 28.7% said they would be, 54% said they would not and 16.8% remained undecided.

Over 20% said they would be visiting a pub on the first day of them re-opening, with 11% saying that they had a booking for a meal out in the first week.

Self catering accommodation can also re-open from Monday.

Just over 30% of readers said they had either already booked a self catering holiday or were looking to book one.

More than a quarter of readers said they would be visiting an outdoor attraction, such as a zoo or theme park, when they were allowed to.

Asked how they felt about things opening up, 50% of readers said they were nervous with 26.9% excited and 23.1% not worried either way.

Two thirds believed that the re-opening would lead to an increase in cases.

Readers were also asked what they were looking forward to most after the next set of restrictions were eased and what they were most concerned about.

Hair cuts, the ability to see friends and family and some sense of normality were among what readers have been looking forward to most whilst the biggest concern was a return to lockdown.







