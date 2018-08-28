Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Choir and congregation unite to mark Armistice centenary

PUBLISHED: 14:02 13 November 2018

The Aquarius Singers and guests prepare to perform a poignant Remembrance Concert at All Saints Church in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday evening in front of a

The Aquarius Singers and guests prepare to perform a poignant Remembrance Concert at All Saints Church in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday evening in front of a "fountain" of poppies. Aquarius singer and church warden Clare Rose, left, founder and director Gill Garside, right and Diane Bishop, 77, who made 367 poppies to represent the number of casualties by the 12th Battalion, Suffolk Regiment in March 1918 and her relative Arthur Barnard and is now knitting purple poppies to represent the animals that died PICTURE : Andy Abbott

Archant

The anniversary of the end of the First World War was marked in Bury St Edmunds with a concert of music and readings by ladies’ choir The Aquarius Singers, and guests, at All Saints Church.

The Aquarius Singers and guests prepare to perform a poignant Remembrance Concert at All Saints Church in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday evening in front of a The Aquarius Singers and guests prepare to perform a poignant Remembrance Concert at All Saints Church in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday evening in front of a "fountain" of poppies. Diane Bishop, 77, made 367 poppies to represent the number of casualties by the 12th Battalion, Suffolk Regiment in March 1918 and her relative Arthur Barnard 2nd Lt Arthur Barnard's grave in the Etaples Military Cemetery in France PICTURE : Andy Abbott

The programme included songs of the time by composers such as Elgar along with sacred music and ended with a peace anthem from Bob Chilcott’s “A Little Jazz Mass”.

On display in the church was a “fountain” of poppies knitted by members of the All Saints’ congregation, and members of the Aquarius Singers.

One knitter, 77-year-old Diane Bishop, made 367 poppies, to represent the number of casualties sustained by the 12th Battalion, Suffolk Regiment, in March 1918 during the first battle of Bapaume and included her cousin 2nd Lt Arthur Wilson Barnard, who died of wounds aged 24 and is buried at Etaples Military Cemetery.

She said: “Arthur’s father was my grandmother’s brother and she was someone I knew very well yet no one ever mentioned his name. I think it was too painful. The family lived in Dedham and he was one of eight, with one brother and six sisters. I have a photograph of Arthur’s grave taken by my son, but none of him, but with all those sisters there must be some more relatives, so I am going to keep on digging in the hope of finding out more.”

The Aquarius Singers and guests prepare to perform a poignant Remembrance Concert at All Saints Church in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday evening in front of a The Aquarius Singers and guests prepare to perform a poignant Remembrance Concert at All Saints Church in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday evening in front of a "fountain" of poppies. Diane Bishop, 77, made 367 poppies to represent the number of casualties by the 12th Battalion, Suffolk Regiment in March 1918 and her relative Arthur Barnard PICTURE : Andy Abbott

She is now knitting purple poppies which mark the many animal victims of the war - it is estimated that eight million horses and donkeys died in the First World War alone.

Armed Forces charity SSAFA and All Saints Church Lighting Fund benefitted from a retiring collection.

The Aquarius Singers and guests prepare to perform a poignant Remembrance Concert at All Saints Church in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday evening in front of a The Aquarius Singers and guests prepare to perform a poignant Remembrance Concert at All Saints Church in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday evening in front of a "fountain" of poppies. Diane Bishop, 77, made 367 poppies to represent the number of casualties by the 12th Battalion, Suffolk Regiment in March 1918 and her relative Arthur Barnard PICTURE : Andy Abbott

The Aquarius Singers and guests prepare to perform a poignant Remembrance Concert at All Saints Church in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday evening in front of a The Aquarius Singers and guests prepare to perform a poignant Remembrance Concert at All Saints Church in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday evening in front of a "fountain" of poppies. Diane Bishop, 77, made 367 poppies to represent the number of casualties by the 12th Battalion, Suffolk Regiment in March 1918 and her relative Arthur Barnard PICTURE : Andy Abbott

The Aquarius Singers and guests prepare to perform a poignant Remembrance Concert at All Saints Church in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday evening in front of a The Aquarius Singers and guests prepare to perform a poignant Remembrance Concert at All Saints Church in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday evening in front of a "fountain" of poppies. Aquarius singer and church warden Clare Rose, founder and director Gill Garside and Diane Bishop, 77, who made 367 poppies to represent the number of casualties by the 12th Battalion, Suffolk Regiment in March 1918 and her relative Arthur Barnard PICTURE : Andy Abbott

Dog walker confronted by man in attempted robbery

8 minutes ago Michael Steward
The incident happened between Cornard Road and Newton Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman walking her dog along a footpath in Sudbury was confronted by a man who demanded her mobile phone.

Tributes paid to college principal who inspired a generation of farmers

23 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Tributes have been paid to John Paton Philip, who has died aged 92. Picture: RACHEL FRYER

Tributes have been paid to the former principal of Chadacre Agricultural College, John Paton Philip MBE, who has died at the age of 92.

Disabled shoppers bring shop accesibility into question for Purple Day

13:05 Greta Levy
Margaret Oldham, of Lowestoft set out on the high street donning a two piece purple velvet outfit to talk to businesses about their store accessibility.

November 13 has marked the first Purple Tuesday - a day dedicated to raise awareness of shopping accessibility for those living with a disability.

Blind veteran basks in the afterglow of Cenotaph service

12:28 Russell Cook
Eric Cook and WO Second Class Julian Cook line up with the rest of the members of Blind Veterans UK prior to the Remembrance Service and parade at the Cenotaph. Picture: BLIND VETERANS UK

Eric Cook is basking in the afterglow of leading 100 other war heroes in the poignant Remembrance Service and parade at the Cenotaph, in London.

Our Inspiring Women of Suffolk will be named at prestigious event today

11:24 Brad Jones
Team GB's Goldie Sayers, who is one of our inspirational women of Suffolk Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

Earlier this year we asked people to nominate their inspiring women of Suffolk – and today’s the day we finally reveal the results.

Lapel pin belonging to real life Great Escape hero to go to auction

11:01 Will Jefford
The pin is engraved withe the name of the Dutch aviator. Picture: LOCKDALES

A rare jewelled lapel pin belonging to one of only three men to escape from a German prisoner of war camp, a story which inspired the film The Great Escape, is going under the hammer in Suffolk.

ATM stolen in Witham ram raid

09:30 Michael Steward
An ATM was stolen following a ram raid in Witham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A cash machine was stolen by ram raiders following another incident in Essex this morning.

Most read

Updated Former Ipswich boss Hurst favourite for Shrewsbury and AFC Wimbledon jobs

Paul Hurst has been linked with a return to Shrewsbury. Picture: PA

Updated Huge tailbacks after lorry crash on A14 roundabout

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on the A14 near Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Old dogs, new tricks - how Lambert’s changes have brought improvement on the pitch

Paul Lambert has made a few changes to Ipswich Town's approach since his arrival.

Two families in a Suffolk village unite to bring their dilapidated local pub back to life

Manager of the Brewers pub, Jake Bennett-Day, and the head chef, Dan Russell, with the two families from the village who have bought the pub – James Austin and his wife, Zos Austin on the left and Martin and Sheona Fraser on the right.

1,200 homes and businesses left without gas after pipe damaged

Households and businesses in Eye could be without gas for days after damage to a pipe. Picture: Cadent

Historian Dan Snow reveals he ‘almost died’ in the River Deben

Dan Snow signed copies of his new book On This Day in History Picture: AMY GIBBONS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24