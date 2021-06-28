News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Hope we make you smile' - free bouquets of flowers left at shopping centre

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 4:14 PM June 28, 2021   
Flowers left at the Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds

Flowers have been left at the arc shopping centre to celebrate Lonely Bouquet Day - Credit: arc shopping centre

A number of bouquets of flowers have been left around a Bury St Edmunds shopping centre to spread joy around the town. 

The arc shopping centre is celebrating today's Lonely Bouquet Day - an annual event dedicated to making someone's day brighter through flowers. 

The movement began in Belgium, with the simple idea of spreading happiness by leaving flowers on the street with a note for passers-by to discover. 

The day, celebrated on June 28 each year, has now spread around the world. 

Flowers left at the arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds

The flowers have a tag encouraging people to take them home - Credit: arc shopping centre

A number of colourful bouquets have been left around the popular Bury shopping centre today, with a tag saying: "Take me home, I hope I make you smile."

A spokeswoman for the arc said: "The whole aim is to make the people of Bury St Edmunds smile, make their day that little bit nicer. 

"We just want to spread the love a little bit."

