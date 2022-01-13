News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

What would you like us to investigate in 2022?

person

Staff Writer

Published: 8:00 AM January 13, 2022
Sarah is the new investigations reporter for Suffolk

Sarah is the new investigations reporter for Suffolk - Credit: Sarah Burgess

This newspaper has recruited a new investigations reporter to expand our coverage of under-reported topics — and we would love to hear from you about the stories you think we should be telling.

Archant's Investigations Unit is always looking out for fresh ideas and tips, so let us know where our focus needs to be in 2022 across Suffolk — or if you have a specific issue in mind.

Sarah Burgess joined the Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times in December last year.

Before that, she worked as a senior reporter and columnist at the Norwich Evening News, and was recently shortlisted for the Society of Editors' Young Journalist of the Year award.

Sarah said: "It's a privilege to join Archant's Investigations Unit and be able to cover the kinds of in-depth stories that really make a difference.

"I would love to hear from anyone who believes there is something out there in Suffolk that needs investigating. No topic is off limits."

You can get in touch with Sarah by filling out the form above. All details will be kept anonymous and your identity protected. 

Most Read

  1. 1 The Demolition Men: How players axed by Cook are performing at new clubs
  2. 2 'I've not witnessed any issues' - councillor on Yoxman traffic concerns
  3. 3 Death of woman in Leiston 'unexplained', say police
  1. 4 Man who died in crash week before Christmas named
  2. 5 The 65 historic sites around Suffolk that are at risk
  3. 6 Former police station buildings to be turned into 26 homes
  4. 7 'We can play any system... I think the boss will change it' - Evans on adapting to new boss McKenna
  5. 8 'No need for it' - Concerns raised over proposed Costa Coffee
  6. 9 Warning issued after series of crashes on wintry Suffolk roads
  7. 10 Woman, 64, arrested and 17 bags of suspected cocaine seized by police

Some of the investigations she has already covered:


Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A body has been found in the search for Charley Gadd, from near Sudbury, who was reported missing in Manchester

Suffolk Live News

Body found in search for missing 20-year-old student from near Sudbury

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town goalkeeper Christian Walton during the Sky Bet League One match at the Valley, London.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Brighton trigger Walton recall but keeper could remain with Town

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Wilf Elliott alongside his Ed Sheeran portrait

Ed Sheeran

Young artist 'overwhelmed' by response to Ed Sheeran portrait

Toby Lown

person
hearts services gillingham

Aerial photos show progress as restaurants and farm shop built at services

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon