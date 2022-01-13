What would you like us to investigate in 2022?

This newspaper has recruited a new investigations reporter to expand our coverage of under-reported topics — and we would love to hear from you about the stories you think we should be telling.

Archant's Investigations Unit is always looking out for fresh ideas and tips, so let us know where our focus needs to be in 2022 across Suffolk — or if you have a specific issue in mind.

Sarah Burgess joined the Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times in December last year.

Before that, she worked as a senior reporter and columnist at the Norwich Evening News, and was recently shortlisted for the Society of Editors' Young Journalist of the Year award.

Sarah said: "It's a privilege to join Archant's Investigations Unit and be able to cover the kinds of in-depth stories that really make a difference.

"I would love to hear from anyone who believes there is something out there in Suffolk that needs investigating. No topic is off limits."

You can get in touch with Sarah by filling out the form above. All details will be kept anonymous and your identity protected.

