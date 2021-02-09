Family 'not giving up' search for missing dog Jet, last seen 2 days ago
- Credit: Romea Cafasso
The owners of a missing toy poodle named Jet, who has been out in the snow for more than two days, said they are "not giving up hope" as their search to find her continues.
Jet, an 11-year-old black toy poodle, was last seen just a minute away from her home in Ardleigh on Sunday morning.
A huge search operation has been launched by the family, friends and villagers, who have all been keeping their eyes peeled for the pooch while out on their daily walks.
It has now been more than 50 hours since Jet was last seen in Colchester Road, near the village church, and the owners are increasingly concerned for her safety.
Owner Romea Cafasso, who is a teacher, said: "One minute I think the worst, especially at night time, but there is still hope that we will find her.
"The rangers have now been alerted after a possible sighting in Highwoods, Colchester, but I just don't see how she could have gone that far. She is a tiny dog.
"We are really worried about her out in the snow.
"I normally love it but I wish it would just stop as it would be much easier to look for her."
Most Read
- 1 Bin collections cancelled across Suffolk due to Beast from the East 2
- 2 Dramatic picture shows extent of snow drifts on Suffolk roads
- 3 More than 200 Suffolk schools announce full Tuesday closures due to snow
- 4 Snow drifts pile 'higher than ploughs' in parts of Suffolk
- 5 East Suffolk bin collections cancelled for second day due to snow
- 6 GALLERY: Suffolk's best snow pictures from Storm Darcy on Monday
- 7 Will your bins be collected today following heavy snow fall?
- 8 Stunning Suffolk destinations in this week's Extraordinary Escapes on Channel 4
- 9 Police issue CCTV appeal after motorcyclist dies in collision
- 10 Huge search for toy poodle called Jet, missing in the snow for 22 hours
Jet is wearing a red jacket with a tag on her collar which gives Mrs Cafasso's phone number.
They have also been putting out her bed and a jumper near to where she was last seen, after being told it might help Jet find her way home.
They have searched the whole of Ardleigh, Manningtree, Dedham and Lawford and Mrs Cafasso has today been putting up posters in neighbouring villages.
Park rangers in Highwoods have been notified of the search to find her, and people are continuing to trek out in the wintry conditions.
Mrs Cafasso said Jet responds to her name and is very friendly, and she is asking people to keep an eye out for her on their daily walks.
She said they have been "overwhelmed" by the support and the number of people who have joined their search to try and bring Jet home, praising the community spirit at this difficult time.
If you find Jet, please get in touch with us and we will contact the Cafasso family.