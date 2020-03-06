E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Pilot raises fears drones may be aiding organised gangs targeting Suffolk churches

PUBLISHED: 08:00 07 March 2020

Dan Somers (centre) is concerned drone pilots may be unknowingly helping criminals target Suffolk churches for lead thefts Picture: SEOMERS

Dan Somers (centre) is concerned drone pilots may be unknowingly helping criminals target Suffolk churches for lead thefts Picture: SEOMERS

SEOMERS

A concerned drone pilot has spoken out against other aviators in fear their pictures are aiding organised gangs targeting Suffolk churches.

All Saints Church in Little Cornard was targeted twice by thieves in February, days after two men fled the church grounds Picture: RACHEL EDGEAll Saints Church in Little Cornard was targeted twice by thieves in February, days after two men fled the church grounds Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The warning comes after All Saints Church in Little Cornard was targeted twice by thieves in a matter of days, costing the small village congregation thousands of pounds.

Although accepting that the majority of drone pilots are aware of the law, licensed Ipswich pilot Daniel Somers said he fears some may unwillingly be assisting criminals by posting their pictures online - highlighting local churches with lead roofs.

He said: "What people don't realise is that when people fly their drones and take pictures of churches from above, they are helping criminals.

"I think it is going to get worse - I always ask the permission of vicars when I fly over churches to get their permission. Churches aren't public land.

"We have to safeguard beautiful places like these churches." The Churches Conservation Trust, which cares for 20 churches in Suffolk, has strict rules regarding drone use and requires all pilots to contact them in advance.

Mr Somers, who works for marketing company SEOMERS and uses drones to aid his ManUp! campaign, urged other drone pilots to reconsider their flights after seeing a number of concerning pictures online, and for the public to report drones flying illegally to the police.

Mr Somers added: "I always make sure to liaise with organisations including the army, the air ambulance and local police forces before flying.

"People can face a hefty fine if they are not flying legally.

"It is all about making sure you are flying safely and within the law."

The emergency services have however spoken of how drones aid the battle in fighting crime and fires.

Suffolk police superintendent Matt Rose said the devices are proving just as effective as a police helicopter.

Speaking previously, Supt Rose said: "It's a long way off from the misconceptions that they are some kind of toy. There are very sophisticated pieces of equipment.

"We will continue to take advantage of advancements in technology to keep people safe."

David Young, air traffic controller at Elmsett Airfield, added: "We have no objection to drones, we all share the same airspace but for that to work, communication is the key."

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

45 new homes refused planning application over fears of overwhelming village

The application for 45 new homes in Bentley on the site off Church Road was refused. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Drunken clubber attacked women in nightclub fracas

The attack took place inside and outside Infinity nightclub, in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

45 new homes refused planning application over fears of overwhelming village

The application for 45 new homes in Bentley on the site off Church Road was refused. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Drunken clubber attacked women in nightclub fracas

The attack took place inside and outside Infinity nightclub, in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Review into tragedy of dead bodies going undiscovered fails to alleviate residents’ fears

Woodbridge mayor Eamonn ONolan with residents of Mussidan Place Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Families warned about living on holiday park in breach of regulations

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Three arrested at Center Parcs after perimeter fence cut

Lodges next to the lake at the Center Parcs resort in Elveden. Three people were arrested on Thursday after a perimeter fence was found cut. Picture: IAN BURT

Pilot raises fears drones may be aiding organised gangs targeting Suffolk churches

Dan Somers (centre) is concerned drone pilots may be unknowingly helping criminals target Suffolk churches for lead thefts Picture: SEOMERS

Suffolk headteacher to speak out at Westminster over concerns about SATs

Rebecca Loader, headteacher of Clare Community Primary School near Sudbury, is taking her concerns about SATs to Westminster Picture: CLARE COMMUNITY PRIMARY SCHOOL
Drive 24