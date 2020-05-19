E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

GP surgeries to close for bank holiday Monday

PUBLISHED: 21:33 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 21:33 19 May 2020

GP surgeries in Suffolk and north Essex will be closed on bank holiday Monday Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/PA WIRE

GP surgeries in Suffolk and north Essex will be closed on bank holiday Monday Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/PA WIRE

PA Wire/PA Images

GPs across Suffolk and north Essex are reminding patients their surgeries will be closed on bank holiday Monday.

All practices run by the NHS North East Essex, NHS West Suffolk and NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk clinical commissioning groups will be closed throughout Monday, May 25.

A number of pharmacies across the open will be open on the day, however.

Patients with coronavirus concerns have been asked to check the NHS 111 online symptom checker for help and advice and those with minor ailments or queries to contact their local pharmacist.

Dr Christopher Browning, a GP in Long Melford and chairman of NHS West Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “If you use repeat prescription medicine make sure you have enough to last for the bank holiday. It takes at least 48 hours for your GP practice to process a repeat prescription request, and during this time sometimes longer, and it then needs to be dispensed by the pharmacy.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Pair freed after car lands upside down in field quarter mile from road

A farmer assisted police by lifting the damaged car to the nearby road using machinery. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Pair freed after car lands upside down in field quarter mile from road

A farmer assisted police by lifting the damaged car to the nearby road using machinery. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

GP surgeries to close for bank holiday Monday

GP surgeries in Suffolk and north Essex will be closed on bank holiday Monday Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/PA WIRE

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

You’re amazing! Tributes to more of our frontline NHS staff, carers, and community heroes

Cameron Partridge, a trainee paramedic with EEAST Picture: CAMERON PARTRIDGE

Employers can now claim back coronavirus sick pay

Small businesses in Suffolk will soon be able to claim back the cost of Statutory Sick Pay incurred during coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Missing Ipswich mum and baby found safe and well

A 17-year-old girl and her baby daughter reported missing in Ipswich have been found safe and well Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24