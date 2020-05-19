GP surgeries to close for bank holiday Monday

GP surgeries in Suffolk and north Essex will be closed on bank holiday Monday Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/PA WIRE PA Wire/PA Images

GPs across Suffolk and north Essex are reminding patients their surgeries will be closed on bank holiday Monday.

All practices run by the NHS North East Essex, NHS West Suffolk and NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk clinical commissioning groups will be closed throughout Monday, May 25.

A number of pharmacies across the open will be open on the day, however.

Patients with coronavirus concerns have been asked to check the NHS 111 online symptom checker for help and advice and those with minor ailments or queries to contact their local pharmacist.

Dr Christopher Browning, a GP in Long Melford and chairman of NHS West Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “If you use repeat prescription medicine make sure you have enough to last for the bank holiday. It takes at least 48 hours for your GP practice to process a repeat prescription request, and during this time sometimes longer, and it then needs to be dispensed by the pharmacy.”