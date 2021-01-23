Published: 11:15 AM January 23, 2021

Areas in East Suffolk have seen some local outbreaks of coronavirus cases - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Covid infection rates have been falling in most areas since the third national lockdown started taking effect, but there have been localised outbreaks with some areas seeing a spike in the past week.

While the weekly rolling infection rate for Suffolk is in decline in all areas, some places in East Suffolk, Mid Suffolk and north Essex saw a higher number of fresh cases between January 11 and 17 compared to the previous seven days.

Rendlesham, Orford and Hollelsey saw the most new infections in Suffolk with 115, meaning an infection rate of 1,004.3 cases per 100,000 people.

Over 100 prisoners understood to have coronavirus at Hollesley Bay An outbreak of coronavirus has been confirmed at Hollesley Bay open prison.

Also in East Suffolk, Yoxford, Wenhaston and Walberswick saw 47 new cases compared to just 17 the week before. The infection rate now stands at 760.6.

There were smaller rises in the Felixstowe Seafront area, in Trimley and Kirton, Bixley, Warren Heath and Nacton, Kesgrave West and Rushmere, and Kesgrave East and Martlesham.

Harwich Town and Dovercourt in north Essex also saw a rise with 53 new cases compared to 48 the previous week, taking the infection rate to 811.8.

However, overall infection rates from the latest government data show the spread of the virus is slowing.

In the seven days leading to January 18, Ipswich saw one of the largest reductions in cases, dropping from an infection rate of 642.7 cases per 100,000 people the week before, down to 463.8. Only 635 new cases were recorded in the last week.

Babergh was another area to see an overall in cases with the rate going from 473.7 to 343.3, with only 316 new cases in that week.

East, Mid and West Suffolk are all seeing infection rates decline but East Suffolk saw the least progress out of all areas thanks to the rises in specific areas.

In Essex, overall rates are also falling, though with major contrast between some areas.

In Tendring the infection rate remained nearly the same, falling from 797.8 to just 779.2, whereas in Braintree rates have dramatic fallen from 977.7 to 646.7 in the space of one week.

Uttlesford, Maldon and Colchester have all seen moderate decreases in new infections.

Of the 315 local authority areas in England, 32 (10%) have seen a rise in case rates, 281 (89%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.