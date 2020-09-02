Drug dealer who sold heroin and crack cocaine jailed

Armani Wilkin has been jailed for four-and-a-half years (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A prolific drug dealer who was caught selling heroin and crack cocaine throughout north Essex has been jailed for four and a half years.

Armani Wilkin, 24, was arrested in February last in Chatham, Kent, after the car he was driving initially caught the attention of police officers because it was in a poor state of repair and uninsured.

Officers speaking to him noticed the smell of cannabis and carried out a search, during which they found crack cocaine and heroin.

Wilkin was stopped again in July 2019 in Challis Lane, Braintree, because the car he was driving was linked to drugs supply in the area.

Essex Police Special Constables searched Wilkin and the car, finding more than £1,200 in cash, 29 wraps of drugs and a flick knife.

In April this year, Essex Police raided a property in Barley Court, Wivenhoe, where they discovered more than 300 wraps containing heroin and crack cocaine.

Officers subsequently arrested Wilkin following the raid.

He admitted three counts of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, three of possession with intent to supply heroin, and three of possessing criminal property.

Wilkin was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday, August 27 and had £1,329 forfeited under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Gemma White warned of the dangers of young people becoming involved in the drugs trade.

She said: “Wilkin is a serial offender who has now lost his freedom because of his crimes.

“We will also use legislation to ensure criminals don’t benefit from their crimes, and will apply to the courts for any assets to be seized that we think have been gained illegally, as in this case.

“Drugs cause so much harm to our communities because dealers take advantage of vulnerable people and use them so they can continue their illegal trade.

“Drugs are also associated with violence and anti-social behaviour, and the exploitation of young people who are fed false claims about the lifestyle they could lead.

“There is never any good to come out of being involved in this criminal lifestyle, only risks and harm.”