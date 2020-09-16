Men force entry into caravan park armed with weapons

The incident took place in a campsite off Valley Road in Clacton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A man was assaulted and taken to hospital following an incident in Clacton where men reportedly forced their way into a caravan armed with weapons.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Essex Police have arrested two men in connection with an aggravated burglary at a caravan park in Valley Road.

The men, aged 36 and 55, from Great Bromley and Clacton, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and they have been bailed until Monday, September 28.

It follows reports on Sunday, August 20 that men forced entry to a caravan armed with weapons.

Officers received reports that a man inside was assaulted and was taken to hospital with hand injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/137694/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.