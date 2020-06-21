Armed police called to argument involving BB gun

Armed police were called to the scene in Long Melford following reports of an argument Picture: STUART POOLE STUART POOLE

Armed police were called to an argument between neighbours involving a firearm in a Suffolk village.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to Little St Mary’s in the village around 9.20pm Saturday, June 20.

Pictures showed a number of police cars, including a dog unit and armed officers near to the fire station.

A constabulary spokesman said armed officers were deployed after they received reports that an argument involving neighbours had broken out, involving what was believed to have been a firearm.

On arrival, officers retrieved the gun – which turned out to be a BB gun – and arrested one man at the scene.

The spokesman confirmed no one received any injuries as a result of the incident and that there were “no further issues”.